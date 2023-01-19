Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has reportedly apologised to staff for a recent comment in which he stated that "the ball is in your court" regarding getting the major publisher back on track.
As reported by Kotaku, Guillemot took part in a company-wide Q&A session with Ubisoft staff and opened the meeting by apologising for his previous comment, stating “I heard your feedback and I’m sorry this was perceived that way". The apology was alleged in response to an up-voted question which read “the ball is now in our court—for years it has been in your court so why did you mishandle the ball so badly so we, the workers, have to fix it for you?”.
The drama follows news that Ubisoft had cancelled three unannounced games, delayed the troubled live-service title Skull and Bones for the sixth time, and announced extensive cost-cutting measures to take place over the next two years. The company stated that software sales over the 2022 holiday period were “markedly and surprisingly slower than expected”, citing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 Edition as key examples of games that underperformed against expectations.
In direct response to Guillemot's initial comments, Ubisoft Paris — the company's headquarters — has been called upon by trade union Solidaires Informatique to strike on January 27th, with the union stating that Guillemot had tried to shift the blame of the company's failures onto its employees.
It's unknown whether the strike will still go ahead in light of Guillemot's apology, but one thing is for certain: things are not looking great over at Ubisoft.
What do you make of Yves Guillemot's comments and subsequent apology? Let us know with a comment below.
[source kotaku.com, via pushsquare.com]
"I'm sowwy, pwease don't stwike."
Now he got bad karma.
One problem with Ubisoft games is they go in sale within 1-3 months of release. If it happens once in a while fine but it's become so common it's become a meme.
@Zimon Totally agree! I was shocked how often and low the original Mario rabbids went on sale, considering it involved Nintendo IP. Wishing I waited on sparks of hope now as not played it as much as I wanted these past months, more fool me
Not very surprising. Nintendo audience rarely buy sequels on same system. The huge success of Splatoon 3 took everyone by surprise.
"sorry this was perceived that way" is quite different than "sorry". Seems like the same lack of accountability as exhibited in his initial comment.
@Zimon Exactly. I got Mario + Rabbids for dirt cheap not terribly long after it released and Starlink for £20 just a few months after it launched for around £70 (and it dropped even further than that shortly after). Sparks of Hope is the only recent Ubisoft game I have any interest in and knowing how fast their games drop in price I can’t justify buying it anywhere near close to full price.
They shouldn’t complain about the low sales of Mario Rabbids 2. I bought the first game at launch and they discounted the price by over 50% only 3 months later. No way people will go through that again.
@Zimon
The sales are the only reason I've bought any of them!
I didn't buy Sparks of Hope because I have too many other games to play right now.
"I heard your feedback and I’m sorry this was perceived that way."
That's not an apology. Just like the non-apology for a culture of sexual abuse, which is also the fault of the higher-ups rather than the lower-level staff, which is apparently still a problem within the company, and which was a big reason I didn't buy the game.
Want to show you're genuinely sorry? Resign.
Stop making ***** with utterly charmless rabbids.
and is Rayman dead?
Ubisoft CEO : I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry...
Me : Whaaaaat...???
It is incredibly obnoxious that such a fun game as Sparks of Hope is being dragged by Ubi. It has sold well and the reviews are really positive pretty much everywhere. They either had wildly unrealistic expectations for revenue from the game, or they are finally feeling the impact of their poor practices. Probably both actually. Sparks is not to blame for a gap between Assassins Creed games meaning less revenue and delaying games over and over resulting in less revenue. Not to mention consumers waiting a little before buying it. They’re just shifting blame because they’re finally feeling the heat from bad decisions and a great game is getting ***** on. I would love to see more games in this series but their bad business practices probably stopped that.
Perhaps gamers are feeling burn out on the franchises. How many times can Ubisoft rinse and repeat the likes of Far Cry, Just Dance and Assassin's Creed before we've seen enough?
Ubisoft might as well have a pound sign at the start of their name, they are up for sale and he is waiting for poor figures at the end of the financial year so then has an excuse to make people redundant. Then he will streamline the company to make it look more profitable for the next big company to come and swallow them up.
I might be wrong but you know....
