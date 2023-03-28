If you happen to be located in North America, there's apparently a small eShop goodbye gift from Nintendo in the form of some "free" 3DS HOME Menu themes. Users in this region can currently claim a 'Dots & Stripes: Yellow & White' theme and a 'Stars: Gold & Black' theme from the Theme Shop. These themes previously cost $0.99 USD.

If you boot up the Theme Shop in other locations like UK and Europe, the main section of it displays the 'basic colour set' and the 'simple colour set', which most 3DS users should have already redeemed by now. Unfortunately, Dots & Stripes and Stars are not free here. If we about any other Theme Shop updates, we'll let you know.