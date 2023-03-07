When Tunic made its way over to the Switch back in September 2022, it quickly rocketed into our list of the very best games of the year. Now, we are raring to leap back into the little fox's mysterious world all over again as publisher Finji has today announced that the game will be getting a physical deluxe edition release!

Now, many of us have poured enough sweat and tears into getting through some of the game's tougher bosses over the last six months that the thought of heading in again might seem like a daunting one. However, apart from how much fun the game is (seriously, just play it again), the deluxe edition has just enough goodies to make us come back for more.

Included in this special bundle is a boxed copy of the game (obviously), a full-length manual containing all of the pages that you collect in-game (watch out for spoilers on that one), a mini manual without the spoilers, a foldout map, sticker sheet and a digital download code for Lifeformed and Janice Kwan's brilliantly chilled soundtrack.

The deluxe edition is now available to pre-order through Fangamer's US site for $45 and is not expected to ship until 28th July. It looks like those in Europe will have to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on the physical copy, though Finji has stated that it will be available through select retail stores which are as yet undisclosed.

As if that wasn't enough Tunic merchandise for you, Fangamer will also be selling a hardback copy of the game's central manual, complete with a slipcase to keep it in pristine condition. This one will retail for $19 and will be available on both the EU and US stores. Sign-ups are now available for the EU with pre-orders available for those in the States.

Need a reminder about what we thought of Tunic? Check out our review below.