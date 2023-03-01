Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We last heard about POST VOID — the grotesque, psychedelic FPS with more than a little DOOM inspiration sprinkled in — back in August of last year when the game was set for a September 2022 release. That, obviously, did not happen, but publisher Super Rare Originals has now announced that we will finally be able to dive into the void on 16th March. That's only two weeks away!

Much like the classic FPS games that inspired it, POST VOID is all about making your way through a series of procedurally-generated levels as quickly as you can, shooting anything that stands in your way. One look at the gameplay in the above trailer and you will see that this title from developers YCJY is wild. Expect gory kills, crazy colours and a hefty dose of shredding rock thrown in for good measure.

If the trailer wasn't quite detailed enough for your liking, then check out the following game details from Super Rare Originals:

[ADRENALINE PUMPING ACTION]

A hypnotic scramble of early first-person shooter design that values speed above all else. Keep your head full and reach the end; Kill what you can to see it mend; Get the high score or try again. [NO LIVES, NO RETRIES, NO REPEATS]

Rack up your kill count to maintain the health in your idol and whatever you do, do not stop. Slowing down is game over. Find the oasis at the end of each level, pick your random upgrade, and dive back into the chaos. Every run of POST VOID is different thanks to the procedurally generated levels, so truly the only option is to... get good.

[PICK UP AND PLAY]

Whether you have time for one quick run or have hours to spare, POST VOID's easy to pick up but difficult to master style makes it enjoyable for all types of players. It's a true arcade-style first-person shooter! [HIGHLY STYLISED]

A unique, deeply atmospheric and blinding haze of retro-styled violence, POST VOID is intentionally intense, violent, and chaotic, both in its gameplay and its visual style. The developers poured their bizarre sense of style and passion into every second of the game. [TWEAKED TO PERFECTION]

Following its overwhelming success on Steam, the PlayStation and Switch ports of POST VOID have been honed to perfection to make sure its fast-paced gameplay works as brilliantly on a controller as it does with a keyboard and mouse.

POST VOID is currently listed on the Switch eShop for £4.99. Although the off-the-wall over the top-ness might not be to everyone's tastes, a price like that is difficult to scoff at for some throwback FPS fun.

Will you be picking up POST VOID? Shoot your thoughts in the comments below.