Following the news earlier this week that the Sword legendary Zacian would be joining Pokémon Unite, it's now been revealed Goodra will be added to the game on 16th March. This pocket monster made its debut in the Ruby & Sapphire generation and takes on the role of a 'Melee Defender' in Unite.

It's part of the rumoured leaks, which also suggested Chandelure, Tropius, and Inteleon would be added to the line up (@ElChicoEevee via The Gamer).

On a somewhat related note, a hotfix is also being applied after an issue with the new playable Pokémon was identified:





We appreciate your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/5Yb6XZpZ4q We are currently aware of an issue that is affecting Zacian. We have identified the cause of this issue, and will be releasing a hotfix at 11:00pm PT.We appreciate your patience and understanding. #PokemonUNITE March 3, 2023

If you do find yourself playing this free-to-play offering any time soon, be sure to check out the latest Boss Rush event, where you can use the gift code 'POKEMONDAY' to redeem a free Zacian Boost Emblem, with some useful effects in battle.