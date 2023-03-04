Squishmallows might be all the rage at the moment, but don't forget about the adorable Build-A-Bear plush line. There's been a growing Pokémon collection in this do-it-yourself series for some time now, and the next one might have just been leaked.

According to a post on the 'buildabear' subreddit, the original good boy Growlithe has seemingly been spotted on the Build-A-Bear app/website and it is apparently scheduled to release at some point this month.

Growlithe would follow Teddiursa, who arrived in November last year. Keep in mind, there's been no proper mention of Growlithe yet, so nothing is officially confirmed. If we hear any updates though, we'll be sure to let you know.