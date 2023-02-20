Squishmallows has announced its next batch of Pokémon-themed Squishmallows — Snorlax and Togepi. The two soft, squishy plush toys were teased over on the official Squishmallows Instagram page today.

Currently, there are only two other Pokémon Squishmallows — Pikachu and Gengar — so the sleepy Gen 1 powerhouse and the adorable Gen 2 egg will be joining the gang at some point in the future. No official date has been announced yet.

You can currently get Pokémon Squishmallows from Walmart, The Pokémon Center, and a number of other retailers in your country. And if that wasn't enough, they've got a Poké Ball stamp on their butt. What more reason do you need to pick one up?