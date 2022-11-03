Pokémon and Build-A-Bear go hand in hand, but for a while, the two companies have been missing a trick. In a place called 'Build-A-Bear', you could not, in fact, build a bear from the Pokémon series. Until now.

Italian site Farantube reports that Teddiursa, the Little Bear Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Gold & Silver and is an actual bear, is the next Pocket Monster to be added to the collection. (Thanks @PokéJungle!)

Teddiursa will cost between $32 and $40 and will be available both in-store and online. It'll be around the same size as the other standard Pokémon toys and comes with several customisation options.

pic.twitter.com/IfWN7zzSKW Teddiursa is set to be the next Pokémon @buildabear release! Italian sites are reporting that its release is imminent. Via @farantube November 3, 2022

However, if you buy Teddiursa online, you can get it in a package that comes with a hoodie and sleepwear, and it'll be able to make five different sounds if you give it a squeeze! We can't believe it's taken the two companies this long to make Teddiursa into a buildable plush. It's right there in the name!

The Jumbo Snorlax is also returning to online stores soon. But really, they could've made this even more perfect and made a Jumbo Ursaring. Pull your socks up!

Will you be trying to catch Teddiursa at Build-A-Bear? Give us a little roar in the comments!