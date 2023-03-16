Update [Thu 16th Mar, 2023 02:15 GMT]:

This is your reminder that these N64 wireless controllers are now back in stock on the My Nintendo Store in Australia - get them while you can if you happen to be located in this region.

Original [Tue 14th Mar, 2023 05:00 GMT]:

Perhaps one of the hardest products to acquire for the Nintendo Switch is the wireless N64 controller. Not only is it an item exclusively available to Switch Online members, but there's also incredibly limited stock.

Fortunately, Nintendo has been doing its best to keep up with the demand, and it seems there's a resupply coming to the Australian My Nintendo Store later this week. As highlighted by the Aussie Nintendo website Vooks.net, there'll be a restock this Thursday on 16th March at 1 pm AEDT.

Customers are limited to a maximum of four controllers per My Nintendo account, and they'll be priced at $69.95 AUD each. These controllers feature wireless functionality, come with a USB-C cable for charging and also include rumble support in games like Star Fox 64.