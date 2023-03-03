Switch got off to a strong start this year with the release of the tactical RPG, Fire Emblem Engage. Alongside this was the launch of an Expansion Pass, and now there's even more on the way.

Following the release of the 'Wave 2' DLC not long after the latest Direct broadcast, Nintendo's Japanese website has confirmed the 'Wave 3' update will be arriving in this region next week on March 8th. So it should be made available in North America and Europe around the same time.

Wave 3 will see returning faces such as Chrom and Robin 'Emblem of Bonds' and Veronica 'Emblem of Heroes'. This wave will be followed by a fourth wave which will add a new story titled 'Fell Xenologue'.