The Nintendo Direct Showcase was able to shed a little more light on everything new coming to Fire Emblem Engage over the coming months of DLC. With a further three Waves planned on top of what we already have from launch, the additional content is set to bring a host of new Emblems to the game as well as a new storyline.
Wave Two is available from today and adds in returning heroes Hector 'Emblem of Strength,' Soren 'Emblem of Acumen' and Camilla 'Emblem of Revelation'.
Wave Three will be coming our way a little later on but it is similarly stacked with returning faces including the likes of Chrom and Robin 'Emblem of Bonds' and Veronica 'Emblem of Heroes'. It looks like there will be specific tasks added to the game to get these new heroes on your team.
Finally, Wave Four will bring a brand new storyline called 'Fell Xenologue' which looks like it will see Alear and co. heading out to a new world to take on a fresh enemy.
A glimpse at all of these characters can be caught in the official Japanese rundown at the top of this article, though we also have the following screenshots for a closer look:
To support the latest wave of content, Nintendo has also updated the game to Version 1.2.0. Here are the full patch notes (via Nintendo's support page):
Ver. 1.2.0 (Released February 8, 2023)
General Updates
- Compatible with Wave 2 of the Expansion Pass.
- From chapter 8 forward, you’ll be able to use the “Recreation” feature at the pool, orchard, and stable on the Somniel.
- Fixed an issue in Relay Trials where “No data to take over.” would be displayed even if you selected “Random” from the “Take Over” section.
- Issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.
