Mario Day is on the horizon and this means all sorts of themed goodies are being distributed far and wide. This apparently includes a Super Mario amiibo restock in the US.

As highlighted by Siliconera, the NFC figures are back in stock at stores like Target and Best Buy - with collectors able to get their hands on Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser and Donkey Kong. It seems they've also been made available on websites like Amazon:

These Super Mario amiibo are compatible with a whole range of games including titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the Mario Party games and even other first-party Switch titles.

Of course, these aren't the only Mario products up for grabs ahead of March 10th. Nintendo has also announced a new Switch console bundle containing the standard model Switch with red Joy-Cons, a game and a Mario Movie sticker sheet.

Various other Mario offers and discounts are up for grabs, too: