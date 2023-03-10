Publsher Dotemu has announced that a massive new update for Streets of Rage 4 is now live, adding in over 300 in-game improvements. Phew!

To celebrate, the game is also currently 50% on the Switch eShop, so you can grab it for the low price of £11.24 / $12.49.

The patch notes for this one are incredibly extensive, so let's dive right into it...

Stages:

Added some destroyable to help to maintain the combo counter





Combo counter:

Added a half second to disappear



Stage transitions have a bonus time to not break the combo counter





Added Custom Survival Mode:

Players can tweak his/her survival experience with a variety of options.





Mania +:

Added Cursed arcades in Mania+ difficulty.



Added special reinforcements during boss battles.



Added One life.



The score to get an extra life is higher in the arcade mode.





Added coop attack:

Hold 'Pick up' and grab your partner to throw him.



Airborne player can press a special button to perform a unique attack.





All characters:

Lots of reduced hit stop



All charged attacks and normal combo last hits can hit multiple enemies after the first active frames even if an enemy is hit



Fixed a bug where some wall bounces could do no damage



Increased stun on air-down attacks



Throws will hit the other enemies close to the player with more consistency





SOR4 CHARACTERSAxel Stone (SOR4)

Air down attack has a slightly bigger hitbox.



Dragon crush has a bigger hitbox.



Dragon crush added air control.



Dragon crush travels farther.



Dragon crush launches higher.



Dragon crush leaves a fire area on the landing.



Dragon bites better recover.



Dragon bite life cost reduced.



Dragon bite damage increased.



Dragon bite has more active frames.



Dragon bite has less freeze.



Grand upper increased invincibility time.



Grand upper does more damage.



Grand upper hits can hit multiple enemies.



Dragon dive last hit improved hitbox.



Dragon dive can turn for the last hit.



Dragon dive has longer active frames.



Dragon dive has less freeze.



Dragon Upper has slight air control, a better hitbox, hits off the ground, recovery is invincible, and less freeze.



Dragon burst's tornado has a bigger hitbox.



Charge attack recovers faster.



Last combo kick recovers faster and the hitbox stays active longer after impact.



Default defensive special has more depth.





Blaze Fielding (SOR4):

Hienzan ignores weight.



Hienzan life cost reduced.



Rekkaken has 2 more invincible frames.



Rekkaken juggle properties reworked (fewer infinite).



Rekkaken does less damage.



Shin Hishousouzan ignores weight.



Shin Hishousouzan recovery time was reduced.



Shin Hishousouzan better hitbox and depth.



Shin Hishousouzan life cost was reduced.



Shin Hishousouzan hitstop time reduced.



Uraken Uchi damage buff.



Uraken Uchi longer active frames.



Uraken Uchi life cost reduced.



Uraken Uchi has better range and depth.



Shin kikoushou has better damage and depth.



Back attack hitbox extended upward.





Cherry Hunter (SOR4):

Soundcheck hits sooner



Special stage effects don't knock down on the first hit



Special stage effects first hit has a small ground bounce



Sommersault life cost reduced



Sommersault is now fully invincible



Sommersault has a deeper hitbox



Both blitzes can be canceled by air special



Cherry is now more vulnerable when on top of an enemy



Default air special does more damage



Alt air special damage rescaled (actual hit does more damage and fire pool does less damage)





Floyd Iraia (SOR4):

Walk speed increased.



Harder for enemies to escape Floyd's throws and throw combos.



jab range increased.



Combo damage increased.



Combo's last punch launches higher and farther with better wall-bounce, and better recovery.



Charge attack damage increased.



Charge attack launches higher and farther with better wall bounce.



Charge attack has armor properties.



Charge attack better recovery.



Power slide added hit on the way down.



Power slide launches higher and closer to Floyd.



Throw bounce higher.



Throw wall bounce damage increased.



Throw hits the enemy at close range.



Throws do more damage.



Double-throw launches closer to Floyd.



Double-throw has a larger hitbox.



Double-throw breaks armor and invincibility.



Grab special launches higher.



Grab third punch slams the enemy on the ground.



Gatling punch is not invincible if whiffed.



More damage on the star move-back hit.



Alt defensive do not heal with bloodthirst.



Default blitz has some invincibility at the beginning.





Adam Hunter (SOR4):

Fixed a bug where you could do an air special with no life cost.



Alternate star move last hitbox is taller.



Last combo kick now has body-hit properties.



Specials cost reduced.



Added jump cancel after combo 3rd hit.



Extended combo 3rd hit hitbox toward body.



Fixed a bug where you couldn't perform special forward while grabbing from behind.



Added wall bounce damage on Howl Fang's 2nd hit.



Split fang ignores weight.



Split fang wall bounces higher.



Sword upper recovers faster.



Sword upper has less freeze.



Blitz hits OTG.



Blitz has a bigger hitbox.



Default air special is invincible and has a lower hitbox.



Default air special costs less.



Alt offensive special last hit has more depth.



Alt defensive more active frames, depth, and can hit multiple enemies.



Throws lower.



Charge attack has more depth.





Estel Aguirre (SOR4):

Combo damage increased.



Combo adjusted so it doesn't loop into itself.



Combo third punch pushes less and stuns more.



Combo 5th hit wall damage increased.



Charge attack cannot be linked with itself.



Charge attack damage buffed.



Charge attack can be canceled by a special move.



Back attack damage increased.



Boot mark damage increased.



Flying scythe damage increased.



Sucker punch damage increased.



Added FX to flying scythe.



Neutral jump attack better hitbox.



Grab neutral attack damage increased, better wall bounce, better recovery, longer active frames, and bigger hitbox.



Flashbang bigger hitbox, longer stun, and more active frames.



Air Flashbang stun duration increased, life cost decreased, added slight air control.



Fire grenade has a larger hitbox, launches higher, and added wall bounce.



Air Fire grenade damage increased, life cost decreased, added slight air control.



Surgical strike better hitbox, better juggle, spawned knife last longer.



Police tackle invincibility/duration increased and damage increased.



Police tackle aoe punch is the same for both few hits and several hits variation.



Player Estel's police call has blue cross airs.



Heel kick has more range.



Default blitz has less freeze.



Police call longer invincibility.



Alt air special does more damage.





Shiva (SOR4):

Final crash is faster, does more damage, and has less recovery, launch properties reworked.



Flying kick does less damage, has less invincibility, and has more recovery.



Spirit Palm has less invincibility and more recovery.



Back attack can be followed by a launching kick.



Air Senretsu ken has more recovery on the ground.



Alternate defensive special now launch standing enemies and has better OTG launch.



Shiva clone special moves do not heal with bloodthirst (Clone star move still does).



Default air down special has a larger and higher hitbox, and launches higher.





Max Thunder (SOR4):

Fixed the last hit of combo hitting twice, now has a proper ground slam.



Charge attack bigger hitbox.



Back attack infinite juggle fixed.



Vortex vacuum costs more health and vacuums less.



Spinning knuckle bomb lasts longer (additional hits), travels farther, and is more juggle-friendly.



Air thunder strike strikes 3 times in a line.



Default air special has better air control and a better hitbox.



Max Iron will end is more noticeable.



Max has 20% damage and speed increase under Iron Will star move.



Body Slam has better air control and recovery.



Clothes line has body hit.



Power slide, Spinning Knuckle Bomb, Thunder Tackle less hit stop.



Rolling grab deals low damage on its path, less invincibility.





SOR1 CHARACTERSAll SOR1 characters:

Added many wall bounces.



Invincibility lasts longer after a cop attack.



Cop attack hits the full screen.



Cop attack damage increased.



Adjusted move properties for more combos.



Faster jump start.



Added Charge attack.



Charge attacks have short invincibility.



Last combo hit and charge attack hitbox remains active after hitting so it can hit multiple enemies during active frames.





SOR1 Adam:[list]

Pummel elbow bounces enemy.



Alternative star move launches higher, bounces the enemy, and does more damage.



Back attack improved invincibility and hitbox.



Combo's last hit and Charge attack better hitbox.



SOR1 Blaze:

Back attack added body hit properties.



Back attack improved hitbox.



Alternative star moves better hitbox.



Jump kick is faster.





SOR1 AXEL:

Combo's last hit and Charge attack better hitbox.



Air attack improved hitbox.



Air attack slams on the ground.



Charged attack slams on the ground.





SOR2 CHARACTERS:SOR2 Axel:

Alternative star move always sends flying forward.



Faster walk speed.



Headbutt is now invincible.



Dragon Dash Blow does more damage.



Spinning Dragon Upper has less recovery.



Spinning Dragon Upper better wall bounce.



Dragon smash's last hit is invincible and has a better hitbox.



Spinning kick juggles better.



Dragon blow life cost reduced.



Jumping kick is faster and has a better hitbox.



Star move wall bounce only on the last hit.



Default offensive has better juggle properties.



Default star move has less recovery.



Alt defensive has more depth.



Alt Star move not being invincible to bottles and other star moves fixed.





SOR2 Blaze:

Back attack removed ground slam.



Blitz added one hit on the way up and slam the property to the last hit.



Blitz travels farther.



Blitz removed the wall bounce.



Alternate blitz better hitbox.



Alternate defensive special better hitbox and can hit multiple enemies.



Aerial grab added air control, damage rescaled, and bounces off enemies infinitely.



Kikou shou is faster and has an improved hitbox.



Slam throw slams opponent for real.



Alternate star move gives 2 seconds of invincibility.





SOR2 Max:

Throws do more damage.



Sliding tackle freeze time is reduced and slides farther.



Power chop damage increased and has less recovery.



Rolling grab is invincible during the rolling part.



Chokehold is now cancellable by special moves and blitz.



Spinning knuckle bomb has more depth.



Alternate defensive special does more damage, costs less HP but launches lower when it hits an airborne enemy.





SOR2 Skate:

Breakdance launches higher.



Back pummel reduced hit stop.



Back pummel can be interrupted by a jump.



Jump down attack can be followed up with a Jump kick.



Combo stuns more and does more damage.



Last combo hit launches closer to Skate.



Neutral grab attack launches closer to Skate.



Front pummel does more damage.



Charge attack does more damage.



Jab range increased.



Sommersault has better consistency in hitting both hits and improved hitboxes.



Cannonball does more damage and added air control.



Inline rush can be canceled sooner.



Vault throw launches farther, better wall bounce.



Jumping kick is faster and has a better hitbox.





SOR3 CHARACTERS:All SOR3 characters:

All SOR3 characters (except Roo) jump higher.





SOR3 Axel:

Charge attack does more damage.



Scissor Kicks better launch, improved hitbox, travels farther.



Improved recovery on Star moves.



Spinning body blow can hit off the ground, reworked juggle speed, added wall bounce.



Spinning body smash launches higher and closer to Axel, and does more damage.



Alternate Star move launches 3 projectiles with longer freeze and spawns a katana.



Dragon punch does more damage, improved hitbox and depth, and better launch properties.



Grab headbutt is invincible.



Better depth on dodge roll.





SOR3 Blaze:

Chou reppa dan does more damage, improved launch, faster, added wall bounce.



Energy burst faster recovery and does more damage.



Alternative star move improved hitbox and launch properties.



Jumping kick is faster and has a better hitbox.



Alt blitz has less invincibility at the end.



Improved damage on default blitz and forward special.



Alternate forward special does more damage and ignores weight.



Better depth on dodge roll.





SOR3 Skate:

Ground Roll blitz reworked - now it goes farther, oscillates, and hits only once.



Flying headbutt first hit relaunches higher and closer to Skate.



Spinning attack launches away from Skate, fixed wall bounce bug.



Skating fist fury hits multiple times and direction can be controlled, does more damage overall, and only has invincible frames for half the duration of the move.



Flash kick does more damage and launches higher.



Vault throw launches farther, does more damage, added wall bounce.



Better depth on dodge roll.





SOR3 Zan:

Alternate blitz improved travel distance and launch.



Alternative offensive special reworked and added air control.



Alternative defensive special now hits during energy ball spawn, Spawned Energy ball does more damage.



The jumping attack is faster and has a better hitbox.



Default blitz travels farther and has better recovery.





SOR3 Shiva:

Alternate Star move does more damage, the target is invincible during the move, and the last hitbox is bigger.



Alternate blitz does more damage, faster startup, and recovery, hitbox depth improved, launches higher, and can be done three times in a row by pressing the attack button.



Alternate neutral special launches higher and closer to Shiva, hitbox improved, does more damage, added air control.



Alternate forward special improved launch, does more damage.



Default forward special improved hitbox toward the back of the character.



Final crash does more damage.



Combo does more damage.



Default blitz less freeze and more invincibility.





SOR3 Roo:

Offensive special juggles better.



Alternate offensive special does more damage, bounces enemies, and can be canceled into an air version that has slight air control.



Default air special does more damage, added air control, bounces enemies, and better hit consistency.



Earthquake startup is faster, last hit launches higher.



Jab infinite nerfed.



Spawned Bruce has the same palette as Roo.



Roo's vault is no longer invincible.



Roo default offensive special wall bounce only on the last hit.



Default blitz and offensive special drag enemies.



Last pummel hit is invincible.



Alt-defensive has better active frames and hitbox depth.



Bruce spawn has more life and better invincibility on the hop.





ENEMIES:Zack:

Removed armor during wake-up.





Z and Z elite:

Master more weapons.





Cherry boss:

Star move starts up slower



Signal:

Signal enemies now scream before their slide and throw.





Yamato:

Slight damage buff.





Survival buffs:

Glass cannon reduces defense by 60% instead of 100%.



Charged buffs are stronger.



Full of yourself is stronger.



Sharpen tool is stronger.



Allied Gold is stronger.



Allied Donovan masters more weapons.



Allied Galsia does the correct amount of damage with golden weapons.



Allied Cop has more life and his throw cannot be escaped.



Allied Mr. Y starts in an angry state and can juggle enemies with bullets.



Allied Stiletto attacks faster.



Allied Condor has more health, blocks less, and added wall bounce on hits.



Allied Sugar is armor during her headbutt preparation and has improved wall bounce.



Allied Steffie has a faster grenade throw rate (and the first grenade spawns instantly).



More healing pick-ups in survival mode at higher levels (so bloodthirst is not mandatory to reach high levels anymore).





Misc:

Flames from fire buff are different from regular flames.



Elemental effects in survival are toned down.



Ball hazard reworked and re-tweaked always launches in the same direction as the ball's momentum.



Ball damage reduced for small hits.



Reduced Hole fall damage



Weapon throws are invincible and special cancelable.



Zan, Shiva 3&4, Roo can now activate bonus levels.



Improved Durian's hitbox



Shorter transition time going out of bonus stage 2: Stage 4 full combo is easier.



Shorter transition time going out of bonus stage 3: Stage 5 full combo is easier.



Shorter transition time going out of bonus stage 4: Stage 8 full combo is easier.



Smaller hitbox on fire and steam geyser.



Added hidden weapon in stage 6 tower first floor.



Big Chinese sword has more durability.



Dick enemy has less life.



Barney enemy has less life.



More heal pickup in Stage 3



Ruby has less life.



You need more scores to gain an extra life in mania plus.



Can follow up a special move by a neutral jump without frame loss.

