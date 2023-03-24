Nintendo hasn't completely forgotten about the Squid Sisters. The recent Splatoon 3 DLC saw them make a return and now in a surprise update, they'll be debuting a new song.

It's officially titled 'Tomorrow's Nostalgia Today' and there's been a video clip of it uploaded on Nintendo's official YouTube channel. Here's a sneak peek! Note: This will require you to have access to the Expansion Pack DLC.

Nintendo has also released a remix of the song 'City of Color', which will also be performed at the upcoming Splatfests at Inkopolis:

In addition to this, Nintendo has revealed a new Wave of My Splatoon 3-themed My Nintendo icons: