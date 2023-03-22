Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following a Switch announcement in July last year, Spike Chunsoft has now confirmed ANONYMOUS;CODE will be arriving on Nintendo Switch on 8th September this year, with pre-orders now now available on the publisher's website.

This announcement was made alongside a new trailer. In addition to this, it's been revealed this will be the first entry in the Science Adventure visual novel-style series to include both English and Japanese voice acting. English VA Max Mittleman will voice Pollen, Anairis Quiñones will voice Momo and Y. Chang will voice Cross.

2037. Nakano, Tokyo.

Pollon Takaoka is caught up in a tangle of plots as a result of his encounter with the mysterious girl Momo and faces a major event that shakes the world. Play with Pollon and help him to hack the myriad branches of reality and "load" the ending that saves the world!

About the Science Adventure Series

With an original story planned and created by Chiyomaru Shikura of MAGES., the series is based on the concept of "99% science and 1% fantasy," a science fiction suspense that uses real-world scientific events as the framework of the story. It has been developed in a variety of media, including novels, manga, and anime, as well as games. Science Adventure Series games released in North America and Europe include CHAOS;HEAD, STEINS;GATE, ROBOTICS;NOTES, and CHAOS;CHILD.

A physical release has also been confirmed for Europe and will be published by Numskull Games.

