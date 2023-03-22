Following a Switch announcement in July last year, Spike Chunsoft has now confirmed ANONYMOUS;CODE will be arriving on Nintendo Switch on 8th September this year, with pre-orders now now available on the publisher's website.
This announcement was made alongside a new trailer. In addition to this, it's been revealed this will be the first entry in the Science Adventure visual novel-style series to include both English and Japanese voice acting. English VA Max Mittleman will voice Pollen, Anairis Quiñones will voice Momo and Y. Chang will voice Cross.
2037. Nakano, Tokyo.
Pollon Takaoka is caught up in a tangle of plots as a result of his encounter with the mysterious girl Momo and faces a major event that shakes the world. Play with Pollon and help him to hack the myriad branches of reality and "load" the ending that saves the world!
About the Science Adventure Series
With an original story planned and created by Chiyomaru Shikura of MAGES., the series is based on the concept of "99% science and 1% fantasy," a science fiction suspense that uses real-world scientific events as the framework of the story. It has been developed in a variety of media, including novels, manga, and anime, as well as games. Science Adventure Series games released in North America and Europe include CHAOS;HEAD, STEINS;GATE, ROBOTICS;NOTES, and CHAOS;CHILD.
A physical release has also been confirmed for Europe and will be published by Numskull Games.
I’ve only ever played Steins ; Gate and a bit of Robotic ; Notes, but this is still pretty exciting to see these getting localized. Steins ; Gate was a masterpiece.
I grabbed all the Steins I could on sale, but still haven’t gotten around to em sadly!
I love stories rooted in real science, even if it’s only current theoretical science. Which is why I figured Stein would be right up my alley, and now I’m discovering there’s more stuff in the Spikchun universe that I’d probably enjoy…. There goes my wallet!
Gotta finish out Octopath 2 first, then hopefully I’ll remember to check out the Stein series
The art style is fantastic in this one.
It's always funny to read the "the series is based on the concept of "99% science and 1% fantasy" because the very first entry, Chaos;Head, was a bonkers high fantasy adventure about spoiler magical sword wielding teens.
Anyway psyched for this. Have played all the other entries. They're all of varying quality and none touch Steins;Gate, but still.
