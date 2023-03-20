If you're finding yourself anxiously awaiting new content for Sonic Frontiers, then you're in luck.

According to VGC and other sources, Sega has sent out emails to fans announcing that the 'Sights, Sounds, and Speed' update will be making its way to the game this week on March 23rd, 2023.

The update will include "newly added features and modes" at no extra cost. Looking back at the roadmap released late last year, it's safe to assume that the update will include the Juke Box feature, a Photo Mode, and New Challenge Modes.

Meanwhile, Update 2 (which currently has no release window) will celebrate Sonic's birthday and introduce a new open-zone challenge along with additional Koco. The big update, however, is the one everybody is waiting for, promising new playable characters and a new story. Hopefully, we'll get some news on planned release dates in the near future.

In our review for Sonic Frontiers, we called the game a "brave new direction for the series", but stated that the Switch version is "quite comfortably the worst option available to fans, with graphical compromises that make it impossible to recommend if you're able to play it anywhere else at all". As with anything, though, we recommend you try out the free demo on the Switch eShop and see what you think.