With the 3DS and Wii U eShops closing in less than a month, WayForward has joined a growing list of publishers discounting their games for one last sale before the end.

There are a number of games across both platforms to go over here, including the likes of Shantae and the Pirate's Curse and Mighty Switch Force!.

Let's take a look at everything on offer, starting with the 3DS:

Game (3DS) Price (UK) Price (EU) Price (NA) Shantae and the Pirate's Curse £15.99 £7.99 €16.99 €8.49 $19.99 $9.99 Mighty Switch Force! £5.39 £2.69 €5.99 €2.99 $5.99 $2.99 Mighty Switch Force! 2 £5.00 £2.50 €5.00 €2.50 $5.99 $2.99

Now let's take a look at the offerings on Wii U:

As a reminder, the 3DS and Wii U eShops will effectively close down on March 27th, 2023. You'll no longer be able to make any new purchases after this date, but any games you currently own can be redownloaded for the foreseeable future.