Pokémon Trading Cards are as popular as ever - with original holographic Charizards often going for huge sums of money nowadays. It seems this isn't necessarily the case with every Pokémon card sale though.

A recent eBay auction featuring a holographic Illustrator Pikachu in "near-perfect condition" has apparently attracted "zero" interest. This special Japanese promotional card released in 1998 had a PSA 8 grading with the seller - "passionate Pokémon fan" Tomoya Ohno - asking for a starting bid of $480,000 USD. One of these same cards sold for $900,000 last year.

The auction website even went to the extent of hyping the sale with press releases but it simply wasn't enough to generate any interest. eBay is now reportedly working with the seller to re-list the product.