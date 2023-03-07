Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We already know that the Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart are a match made in heaven thanks to Hyrule Circuit in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. We're quite surprised we haven't seen another Zelda-themed course in the game, to be honest. But, don't worry, modder and YouTuber RiazorMC has taken matters into their own hands and popped the world of Ocarina of Time into Mario Kart (via Twitter).

Zelda Ocarina of Time Circuit is a custom track mod from RiazorMC and is based on the 3DS remake's version of Hyrule. The course starts at the mouth of the Deku Tree and takes the racers through Kokiri Forest, Hyrule Field, Gerudo Valley, and Lake Hylia — where there's a spectacular gliding section going from the Valley to the Lake.

Everything has been considered, from underwater travel to even the lap names — the course one big line rather than being a three-lap round race. The race finishes at the top of Death Mountain after a tense finish that sees Mario targeted by an infamous blue shell.

At the moment, the course itself seems very open, and it might be a little tricky to navigate because of the lack of directional arrows and barriers, but we're really impressed with just how well the track is put together, and just how cool it is to drive through Ocarina of Time's world. We'd love to see more crossover tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but this will have to do for now.