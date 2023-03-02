Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Get ready folks, the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is on the way and will be bringing eight new courses plus a new driver in the shape of Birdo to the Switch on 9th March — that's next week!

These additions will be available for free to all those with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership, where you can also access Waves one to three. Alternatively, you can buy all of the additional courses in one neat little bundle.

The February Nintendo Direct Showcase revealed Birdo's appearance this time around the addition of the Yoshi's Island circuit, but the remaining seven courses were left undisclosed. Until now! The latest wave will also include Singapore Speedway, Bangkok Rush and Amsterdam Drift from Mario Kart Tour, DK Summit from Mario Kart Wii, Riverside Park from Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario Circuit from Mario Kart DS and Waluigi Stadium from Mario Kart Double Dash!!

We also now know that the upcoming racer, Birdo, will be a medium weight class, so you can start strategising your kart build accordingly.

You can check out all of Wave 4's newbies in the above video.

With only two waves still to come, which remaining tracks would you like to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments.