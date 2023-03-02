Get ready folks, the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is on the way and will be bringing eight new courses plus a new driver in the shape of Birdo to the Switch on 9th March — that's next week!
These additions will be available for free to all those with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership, where you can also access Waves one to three. Alternatively, you can buy all of the additional courses in one neat little bundle.
The February Nintendo Direct Showcase revealed Birdo's appearance this time around the addition of the Yoshi's Island circuit, but the remaining seven courses were left undisclosed. Until now! The latest wave will also include Singapore Speedway, Bangkok Rush and Amsterdam Drift from Mario Kart Tour, DK Summit from Mario Kart Wii, Riverside Park from Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario Circuit from Mario Kart DS and Waluigi Stadium from Mario Kart Double Dash!!
We also now know that the upcoming racer, Birdo, will be a medium weight class, so you can start strategising your kart build accordingly.
You can check out all of Wave 4's newbies in the above video.
With only two waves still to come, which remaining tracks would you like to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments.
Comments (25)
Sigh. I really, REALLY would rather Wario Coliseum from DD! It was epic
Wave 4 is the best wave by default now, sorry I don't make the rules.
A great selection of courses this time round, even if they're really laying it on thick with the Tour representation compared to previous waves (not that I'm complaining of course 😉). Can't wait to re-experience DK Snowboard Cross and Waluigi's Stadium come next week!
Also on the topic, WE FINALLY GOT A DOUBLE DASH TRACK HALFWAY THROUGH THIS THING XD
"Yahoo!"
-Toad
Cup of three Tour tracks is probably going to be a pretty weak one. Are a couple of the Tour tracks I like but most of them I just don't like how cluttered they are and how many false turns they have, they just don't feel right compared to the other tracks.
Looks great, I just would’ve rather have had Airship Fortress than DS’ Mario Circuit. I hope that and Sunset Wilds from GBA still come eventually. At least there’s finally a Double Dash track. I don’t mind more Tour tracks since I barely played Tour and they’ll mostly feel like new to me, and their music tracks are so good.
Amsterdam drift! I was hoping it would be added to MK8.
Being Dutch myself, I'm very happy.
Oh that's much sooner than expected. Awesome, glad I was proven wrong then! Can't wait to try the Yoshi's Island track! <3
I can finally play as my queen. ❤️ 💜 ❤️
I'm really disappointed by the lack of SNES representation in these waves so far Still no versions of Choco Island, Koopa Beach, Ghost Valley, Vanilla Lake or Bowser Castle...
I do enjoy Bangkok Rush, and the Amsterdam/Singapore ones look nice...but that's a lot of Tour tracks. Especially when you're throwing in a random DS one I hardly remember. There are better courses out there but it's a decent mix.
But have I already paid for it? Yes
Will I play it on release day? Of course!
...So I'll shut up
It is time! We got so many good tracks! DK summit, Waluigi stadium, and we are going to get more characters aside from Birdo in the future! I am so beyond ready to race with 11 other players using only Waluigi on Waluigi stadium
@Jmjfrank I'm still sad that N64 Wario Stadium is neglected and the only track that hasn't appeared in any current Mario Kart game.
quite happy about Singapore and Bangkok! but overall it feels like a relatively weak wave compared to the others.
@Clyde_Radcliffe A lot of those tracks aren’t very unique and are quite flat and hard to work with. Some stages for the GBA which that Mario kart entry functioned as a portable Super Mario Kart, has to have some stages fully redone just to add them to Mario Kart 8. Boo lake, Cheese Land, and Ribbon Road are examples of drastic changes from the original tracks.
Looking forward to the new Yoshi island course, and Birdo is nice, but otherwise its the weakest pass so far for me.
DK Summit and Waluigi Stadium??? Let’s go!
Based on that trailer we can assume we'll be getting more new characters in the future which is great news.
Awesome cannot wait for this wave! I initially thought the DK stage we were getting was mountain with the giant volcano, but it’s the other equally good downward slope level. I do still hope mountains in the cards tho.
Another Mario Kart Party at my flat coming up!
Okay, so I have many thoughts:
1. They're continuing the trend where each wave looks visually more impressive than the last. Riverside Park has ACTUAL textures on the grass and rocks! Yay!
2. It's launching in just a week, which is sooner than I anticipated! I thought these would be coming towards the end of the month! Yay!
3. I'm so freakin' stoked about new characters! I've wanted that since the first wave! Yay!
4. Bangkok and Singapore look like they might be the most interesting city tracks yet! I was worried they'd all feel boring and the same, but that isn't the case, so... Yay!
5. This isn't the most exciting lineup of retro tracks. Not yay. If the datamines are to be believed, this may very well be our last DS track, and they went with... Mario Circuit? So, no Luigi's Mansion or Airship Fortress? That's legitimately devastating. They could've at least chose the Mario Circuit from 7, where you actually race inside Peach's castle. That was a good one.
6. The underwhelming selection here really just reinforces my desire to see a second Booster Course Pass that adds ANOTHER 48 tracks. Remember when they announced Terry for Smash, and everyone was like, "Oh..." But then Nintendo was like, "Don't worry, we're doing a second Fighter's Pass!" And we were all like, "Yay!" Yeah. I want them to repeat that. Bring back some extra battle maps while you're at it, please.
Afslag Amsterdam (Dutch translation) and Yoshi's Island are my most wanted tracks!
Just 100% finished Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island last week, something which I couldn't as a kid really looky forward to drive slow discovering evertyhing.
Fans: Arguing over whether the DS course will be Airship Fortress or Delfino Square.
Nintendo: 4 Mario circuits in one game isn’t too many, right?
Tour tracks are really starting to just feel like reskins of each other...They're not BAD, they're just...present and accounted for.
Not as good as wave 3 (too much Tour city tracks this time and DS Mario Circuit was an odd choice) but I'm still super excited for GBA Riverside Park, GCN Waluigi Stadium, Wii DK's Snowboard Cross and Yoshi's Island.
Fruit Cup:
Amsterdam Drift
Riverside Park
DK Summit
Yoshi's Island
has potential to be the best ever cup in Mario Kart. Nep-Enut, hooray!
Boomerang Cup looks very weak.
