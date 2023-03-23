Nintendo and Illumination are currently ramping up the Super Mario Bros. Movie marketing campaign significantly, with the movie set to launch on April 5th, 2023. It looks like Amazon is getting in on the action too with a rather ingenious alteration to some of its delivery boxes.

Yes, as spotted by the folks over at VGC, it looks like some Amazon delivery boxes have been given the Super Mario treatment and have turned into yellow question mark blocks, an iconic object found within the Mario universe.

Today was a great day. Also here is a cool Mario Amazon box I saw today. pic.twitter.com/UjZ9ihGLeE March 18, 2023

This is pretty neat got my @amazon package in and the box was a promo for the Mario bros movie pic.twitter.com/9lsSwPA6rA March 21, 2023

It's honestly making us rather jealous and we're starting to wonder what we could possibly buy that might require a question mark block for delivery... Hmm. We could do with some new candles, come to think of it.

There's been a lot of chatter around the upcoming movie recently, with Miyamoto himself taking part in an acapella cover of the Super Mario Bros. theme tune. The final trailer for the movie also showcases some awesome footage that's sure to get every Mario fan in the mood for a trip to the cinema, so be sure to check that out.

What do you think of these Super Mario-themed Amazon packages? Have you received one? Let us know with a comment.