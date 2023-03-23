Nintendo and Illumination are currently ramping up the Super Mario Bros. Movie marketing campaign significantly, with the movie set to launch on April 5th, 2023. It looks like Amazon is getting in on the action too with a rather ingenious alteration to some of its delivery boxes.
Yes, as spotted by the folks over at VGC, it looks like some Amazon delivery boxes have been given the Super Mario treatment and have turned into yellow question mark blocks, an iconic object found within the Mario universe.
It's honestly making us rather jealous and we're starting to wonder what we could possibly buy that might require a question mark block for delivery... Hmm. We could do with some new candles, come to think of it.
There's been a lot of chatter around the upcoming movie recently, with Miyamoto himself taking part in an acapella cover of the Super Mario Bros. theme tune. The final trailer for the movie also showcases some awesome footage that's sure to get every Mario fan in the mood for a trip to the cinema, so be sure to check that out.
What do you think of these Super Mario-themed Amazon packages? Have you received one? Let us know with a comment.
Comments (8)
The only way to open it is to hit it with your fist after throwing it in the air above you
I need one! So bad!
Do we get those in Europe too? My package today was kinda boring
@TheBigBlue I shouldn't have ordered that vase ...
Very slick looking to be honest! Cool promo.
@Snatcher
You need a cardboard box? When it comes to Nintendo's cardboard products, Labo is surely superior to this.
They are really going all out with the marketing for this movie.
No question, I want one of these.
