MAR10 always brings with it a whole host of Mario-themed fun. And last night, the voice cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie got together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with The Roots to perform an awesome acapella rendition of the Super Mario Bros. Theme.

This delightful little cover features the voice talents of the movie all singing along to the iconic video game theme in one of Fallon's semi-regular segments, which have previously featured the cast of The Force Awakens, coaches from the reality show The Voice, and the animated characters from the movie Sing. A;; framed by the NES pixel art from the 1985 NES game from both the Overworld and the Underground.

Not only are there Super Stars, P blocks, and Hammer Bros to deal with, but at the very end, Shigeru Miyamoto also joins in the fun alongside CEO of Illumination Chris Meledandri, and Miyamoto looks like he's having a ton of fun.

This all follows yesterday's Nintendo Direct, which featured the final trailer for the upcoming movie. You can watch that right here: