D4 Enterprise has revealed that it's bringing games from its online digital storefront, Project EGG (Engrossing Game Gallery), to Switch in the future. The retro games distribution service acts as a place to play officially emulated rereleases of older Japanese PC, arcade, and console games.
Announcing the news on PR Times Japan (thanks Gematsu), the aim is to bring as many titles as possible to the service on Switch. It's not known whether this service will be coming west or not at the moment, but we sure hope so, as this is pretty big news for retro enthusiasts. D4 Enterprise is currently the sole worldwide distributor of MSX Licensing Corporation.
You might remember the name D4 Enterprise from the Wii days, as this is the company that helped Nintendo get some arcade and MSX and Neo Geo games onto the Virtual Console. Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, Art Of Fighting are just a handful of titles the publisher has brought to the VC, and it also helped out with some Wii U and 3DS VC titles.
On the current Windows service for Project EGG, you can get MSX, PC-98, and PC-88 games, while D4 Enterprise also has a history of redistributing games from major companies like Konami, Capcom, Compile, Falcom, and man, many more. Perhaps we'll see some classic Ys titles or Xanadu on the service on Switch?
You can browse all of the titles on the service on the Amusement Center website. There's no official date as to when Project EGG will be available on Switch, or even which games will be coming, but we really hope to see it over this side of the world, too.
I'd be more interested in playing some Turbografx/PC Engine games on Switch.
Consider me interested. These old Japanese computers are home to many classic games that aren't so easy to get ahold of nowadays.
I've been playing lots of Ys games recently, and a couple years ago I was playing Madou Monogatari. ...Would be nice to see them on Switch!
If only I could read Japanese I would know what is on that website
@NESlover85 This I totally agree with. I wish Nintendo had chosen Turbografx/PC Engine for NSO instead of Mega Drive. But since they didn’t Konami needs to make them all available to buy.
Kind of weird about the Neo Geo part since Arcade Archives has been releasing Neo Geo games to Switch.
@FragRed
So TurboGrafx-16 has been featured on Wii and Wii U virtual consoles before, (and also in the Japanese PlayStation 3 store) and we also have the lovely PC-Engine Mini. I'd also love to see them come to Switch, of course, but I'm actually much more interested in the possibility of getting PC-88/PC-98 and MSX games, since they have been much less accessible. I think the Wii U got MSX virtual console games in Japan, but that's about it.
Would also enjoy seeing even more types of old Japanese computer systems such as X68000.
I just want to point out that there's a world of difference between the MSX and the MSX2 because they usually get lumped together. Games for the 2 have aged decently, but games for the original spec are headache inducing if they have any amount of scrolling.
@EarthboundBenjy While it’s true they did release a Turbografx Mini, certainly here in the U.K. you can’t buy one anymore unless you pay huge inflated eBay prices. A digital selection which anyone can easily buy would be much more beneficial.
