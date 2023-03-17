You might have seen by now, but the reviews for Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake have been published, signaling yet another modern survival horror classic that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the original.

Our own pals over at Push Square and Pure Xbox gave the remake a score of 10/10 each, with the former stating that it is "just as much of a masterpiece today as it was in 2005", and the latter claiming that "you can feel the care and attention to detail in every aspect of how Capcom has handled this remake". Sounds pretty good, then!

Of course, it's unlikely that we'll see the game on the Switch unless Capcom decides to utilise Cloud technology (and we're quite sure no one truly wants that), but the fact that a remake of what was originally a GameCube exclusive is getting such universal praise makes us all warm and fuzzy inside.

Not only that, of course, but Nintendo's own Metroid Prime Remastered also launched earlier this year to critical acclaim (including a score of 10/10 from ourselves). Indeed, if you head on over to Metacritic now and check out the highest-scoring games of 2023 so far, you'll find that two of the top three were originally GameCube games. Neat!