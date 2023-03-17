RE4 / Metroid
You might have seen by now, but the reviews for Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake have been published, signaling yet another modern survival horror classic that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the original.

Our own pals over at Push Square and Pure Xbox gave the remake a score of 10/10 each, with the former stating that it is "just as much of a masterpiece today as it was in 2005", and the latter claiming that "you can feel the care and attention to detail in every aspect of how Capcom has handled this remake". Sounds pretty good, then!

Of course, it's unlikely that we'll see the game on the Switch unless Capcom decides to utilise Cloud technology (and we're quite sure no one truly wants that), but the fact that a remake of what was originally a GameCube exclusive is getting such universal praise makes us all warm and fuzzy inside.

Not only that, of course, but Nintendo's own Metroid Prime Remastered also launched earlier this year to critical acclaim (including a score of 10/10 from ourselves). Indeed, if you head on over to Metacritic now and check out the highest-scoring games of 2023 so far, you'll find that two of the top three were originally GameCube games. Neat!

It got us thinking, then: what other GameCube game do we reckon deserves to receive that "10/10" remake or remaster treatment?

There are a surprisingly high number of candidates for this, in our opinion. Looking at games published by Nintendo first, you've got the likes of Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door, a game that is still to this day stuck on the GameCube, alongside Pikmin, Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Donkey Konga, F-Zero GX, and the original Animal Crossing. Heck, we reckon most would argue that Super Mario Sunshine is probably the one 3D Mario adventure that's perhaps begging to be remade with more modern controls. We hate to state the obvious, too, but Metroid Prime 2: Echoes absolutely needs to join its older sibling on the Switch.

Moving onto third-party games, the most obvious one for us would probably be Eternal Darkness. While Silicon Knights' survival horror was groundbreaking at the time, it admittedly hasn't aged all that well, particularly when you compare it directly with Capcom's own remake of Resident Evil. Speaking of which, mind you, with Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4 all now sharing the same visual style and branding, we reckon Capcom could perhaps go back and remake the first game again. What do you think, are you up for 'reREmake'?

You've also got games like Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes (though lord knows what Konami's plan with that franchise is), Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader, and Skies of Arcadia Legends (which yes, we know was originally a Dreamcast game, but just go with us — we have our reasons for wanting to see it again), all of which are well deserving of a new lick of paint and some TLC.

Point is, there are a lot of great GameCube games that deserve to get the remake treatment (and if not a remake, then a solid remaster), just like Resident Evil 4. We'd love to hear your thoughts on this though, so be sure to cast your choice in the poll below and let us know in the comments which game (or games) you'd pick above all others.

Which GameCube game do you think deserves the 10/10 remake treatment?