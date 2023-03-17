Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's another week and that means another Nintendo Switch exclusive has arrived. This time around it's the Bayonetta storybook spin-off, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

In this new adventure, players take on the role of Cereza - a young apprentice witch who goes on a fateful journey into a forbidden forest to gain pthe power to save her mother. You'll also be able to control her infernal demon partner Cheshire as you explore, puzzle-solve and fight.

In our Nintendo Life review, we gave this game seven out of ten stars - calling it a delightfully stylish origin tale about Bayonetta, even if it is a little placid at times.