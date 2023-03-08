Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Upcoming Bayonetta prequel Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is getting a demo ahead of its launch next week, and it's available to download now on the Switch eShop.

The demo takes place in the game's first two chapters, and you can carry over your progress to the full game when it releases on 17th March.

Nintendo also published a brand new trailer, above, to celebrate this surprise drop, showcasing the game's gorgeous storybook visuals and unique gameplay. So if you didn't unlock the playable teaser in Bayonetta 3, now's your chance to check out just how the Bayonetta we know and love came to be... Bayonetta!

We've had a chance to go hands-on with the game ahead of release, and shared our thoughts so far last week. We're pretty impressed at the moment, saying "All of this stuff adds a satisfying amount of variety to both the combat and the fun exploration here, and Avalon Forest really does feel like a place worth exploring."