Last week, a new update was rolled out for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, bumping both games up to Version 1.2.0.

It added a number of new features, made some adjustments, and also included a lengthy list of bug fixes. Unfortunately, it seems to have introduced a major glitch. As highlighted by Kotaku, Scarlet and Violet players are now losing their saves.

Since the release of Version 1.2.0, players have reportedly been losing/corrupting their entire save files when performing certain tasks like connecting to Pokémon GO or downloading the recently announced DLC.

A number of players have reached out to Nintendo support, with one trainer being told by a representative that the company was already "looking into it". Another rep suggested transferring the Pokémon on the corrupt save file to Pokémon HOME - when the new games are made compatible with the storage app.