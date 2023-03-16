Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

BlitWorks has revealed that it's bringing hit pirate-themed, papercraft roguelike Pirates Outlaws to Switch on 29th March.

Developed by Fabled Games, this deckbuilding, swashbuckling adventure lets you sail the seven seas while using over 700 cards. You'll need to use your deck (not just your ship's own) to your advantage while seeking out the 200+ relics of the open seas and beat bosses, outlaws, and more.

The Switch version comes with all currently available updates on PC, including Maelstrom, Lost in Jungle, Great Bazaar, Lost Islands, Northern Lands, Eastern Seas, and Port Elysia, with more to come in the future.

Here's a look at the game's three different modes, along with some gorgeous paper-style visuals :

1. In Navigate mode you manage your expedition on varied horizons to discover and battle pirates and outlaws that stand on your path. You can unlock up to 7 maps and chapters with their own difficulty and secret. Once repute reaches 9999, Hard Mode auto-unlock. Harsher environments and stronger enemies. Each chapter also has its unique challenge in Hard Mode. 2. In the dust of the Arena, you will face a powerful Champion every 10 battles. To reach the top, you must choose among the cards and relics from all 7 chapters. A place for all pirates in need of challenge.

3. Test your strength and knowledge over a drink at the Tavern Brawl. Choose pre-made packages before each battle and defeat the wave of pirates. After the 2 battles, defeat the imposing Tavern Keeper.

Will you be sailing the stormy seas with your coffer of cards in Pirates Outlaws? Salty seadogs, get shuffling in the comments.