Whatever your thoughts on No Man's Sky's journey so far, you have to respect the amount of effort that Hello Games puts into ever improving the game with constant updates. One such patch has now been announced and this one is all about getting rid of some pesky bugs that cropped up in the recent 'Fractal' update.

The ver. 4.15 update is now live on Steam and will be heading to all other consoles soon, according to Hello Games. While some of the issues tackled this time around are unique to consoles other than the Switch (because they exist, apparently), there are plenty of fixes that will be coming Nintendo's way.

Here are the full patch notes, as published on the official No Man's Sky website:

No Man's Sky ver. 4.15 (16th March 2023)

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused some flat-mode settings to be incorrectly applied to PSVR2, causing performance issues.

Fixed an issue that could prevent rumble from working correctly on PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue that caused water reflections to be missing on some graphics settings.

Fixed an issue that could cause blurriness and other visual glitches during warp.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent players from accessing their refiners.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Unhide System” button from working in the Hidden Systems list.

Fixed a rare issue that could incorrectly allow players to access the Space Anomaly from the quick menu after a reload.

Fixed a number of base building control issues for PSVR with Move controllers.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Space Anomaly missions to become stuck in the log after completing an expedition.

Fixed a crash related to networking.

Fixed a crash related to the options menu.

Fixed a crash related to rendering.

Fixed a Steam Deck-specific crash.

All of the latest fixes will be blasting onto the Switch soon.

Is there anything that you are happy to see this time around? Let us know in the comments below.