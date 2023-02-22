Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The developer behind No Man's Sky, Hello Games, has today announced that the space exploration title will be jetting off into ver. 4.1 with the all new Fractal update.

Much of this update makes improvements on the VR side of things, but there is still a lot of new content to be had for Switch players. This includes the introduction of the Utopia Speeder — a new starship for traversing planet surfaces at high speeds — an all new Expedition mission called 'Utopia', new rewards, access to all of the Nexus and Quicksilver missions and much more besides.

On top of all of that, the Switch will also be getting full gyro controls, so you can now be even more precise when aiming and traversing your environment.

For a more detailed look at everything added to the game as well as some new screens, check out the following from Hello Games:

All players can earn a stunning new starship, the Utopia Speeder, which allows travellers to skim across planet surfaces at high velocity. We’re also launching a new Expedition - “Utopia” - which challenges players to work together and rebuild an abandoned solar system for the mysterious Utopia Foundation. Other expedition rewards include an exclusive new helmet (the Fearsome Visor), a robotic drone companion and much more.

Switch, Playstation and Steam Deck all now support gyroscopic controls, making exploring and scanning new discoveries more comfortable and precise than ever. Speaking of which, the Wonders Catalogue shows off your most incredible discoveries, from tallest mountain to strangest creature, giving explorers a detailed record of their journey and allowing players to compare their records with fellow travellers. For Switch players there’s a ton of new content including access to all the Nexus and Quicksilver missions, as well as the “Trace of Metal” story - which includes a drone companion and powerful upgrades for the Minotaur Exomech. We’ve also overhauled the game’s options for all platforms, introducing a raft of new accessibility features and giving players even more control over the way they play and experience the game.

The Fractal update is available to download now. Now if you'll excuse us, we're off to team up with a giant robot...

What do you make of these new additions? Blast off to the comments and let us know.