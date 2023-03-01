Last week saw the launch of the Fractal update in No Man's Sky which brought additions such as new ships, expeditions and even gyro controls to the Switch. Now, Hello Games has released the follow-up patch to solve any issues with the new content.

The ver. 4.12 update is mainly focussed on sorting out bugs that arose with the latest additions to the game. Many of these were focussed on consoles outside of the Switch, though the Nintendo version will see some of the fixes come its way.

As per usual, Hello Games has continued to improve the game based on user feedback and thanked those for playing the Fractal update in a recent blog post regarding today's update. While this post also contained the full ver. 4.12 patch notes, we have assembled all of the new changes for you to check out below.

No Man's Sky Ver. 4.12 (Released 1st March 2023)

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused bases built next to some building types to become buried in the ground.

Fixed an issue that prevented recolouring of portable base building objects constructed outside of a base.

Fixed an issue that caused ship cockpit screens to flicker.

Fixed an issue that caused the Galactic Trade Room on freighters to be non-interactable.

Fixed an issue that allowed cursor or stick sensitivity to be set to 0, preventing cursor use.

Fixed a bug that caused farmable plants to appear in the wrong visual state.

Fixed an issue that caused ByteBeat recordings to fail to save correctly.

Fixed an issue that prevented Featured Bases from being available to PSVR2 players.

The volume of the VR wrist projector’s opening sound effect has been reduced.

Fixed a hang that could occur when exiting an Exocraft in VR.

Fixed an issue that prevented terrain tessellation detail from being rendered on PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue that prevented controller vibration from functioning correctly on PlayStation 5.

Fixed a PlayStation 5 issue that could cause graphical corruption during warp.

Fixed an issue with sky rendering on Xbox One.

Fixed an issue that prevented system language selection from working correctly.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause stuttering.

Fixed an issue that caused some metadata used by mods to be stripped.

Fixed an issue that could prevent discoveries from showing.

Fixed an issue that could prevent expedition data from being successfully downloaded.

Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect discovery counts to be reported for discovery-based expedition milestones.

Fixed a number of network connectivity issues.

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing with a controller on Linux OS.

Fixed a crash on boot that could affect PC players with integrated/multiple GPUs.

Fixed a crash related to derelict freighter procedural generation.

Fixed a number of rendering-related crashes.

Fixed a number of crashes related to multiplayer.

Fixed a rare crashed related to planet rendering.

What are you happy to see tweaked this time around? Blast off into the comments and let us know.