The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is due out on the Switch this May, and with PAX East just around the corner, many Nintendo fans in the US were hoping it might show up at the annual video game convention.

Unfortunately, it seems it won't be appearing - with a Nintendo spokesperson recently confirming the highly anticipated release would "not be shown" at the 2023 event. Nintendo's presence at PAX East 2023 will instead be focused on "competitive play activities" - with more details about this to be revealed at a later date.

“Nintendo’s presence at the show will be dedicated to competitive play activities. More details will be revealed at a later date...The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will not be shown at PAX East 2023."

This year's PAX East event takes place at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center between 23 - 26th March. Nintendo will be joined by other companies and publishers on the show floor such as The Pokémon Company International (showing off the trading card game), Square Enix and XSEED Games / Marvelous USA. Note: Nintendo Life and its Hookshot Media sister sites are partnered with PAX East event organiser ReedPop.

Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 12th May 2023, and while it's now clear we won't be seeing it at PAX East, there's still more than enough time for Nintendo to put the spotlight on it.

In somewhat related news, Nintendo's American president Doug Bowser has also recently defended the $70 price point attached to Tears of the Kingdom - mentioning how it will be an "incredibly full, deeply immersive experience":