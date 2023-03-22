Last month during a Direct broadcast, Nintendo finally locked in a release date for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, confirming the two-in-one title would be coming to Switch on 21st April 2023.

If you are worried about any last-minute setbacks (again), it seems the game is now officially in the all-clear. Nintendo's Twitter account has reassured fans there's now "just one month" to go until this classic series makes its grand return.





Get ready to lead Andy, Max, Sami, and other colorful Commanding Officers in this turn-based strategy game! 📢 Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp rolls out onto #NintendoSwitch in just one month!Get ready to lead Andy, Max, Sami, and other colorful Commanding Officers in this turn-based strategy game! pic.twitter.com/iWxGbsc6JC March 21, 2023

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp was originally scheduled for a December 2021 launch and then got delayed on multiple occasions. Most recently it was pushed back due to "world events" in March last year. A month later, a Switch owner gained access to a playable build of the title via the eShop before Nintendo got involved.