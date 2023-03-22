Last month during a Direct broadcast, Nintendo finally locked in a release date for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, confirming the two-in-one title would be coming to Switch on 21st April 2023.
If you are worried about any last-minute setbacks (again), it seems the game is now officially in the all-clear. Nintendo's Twitter account has reassured fans there's now "just one month" to go until this classic series makes its grand return.
Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp was originally scheduled for a December 2021 launch and then got delayed on multiple occasions. Most recently it was pushed back due to "world events" in March last year. A month later, a Switch owner gained access to a playable build of the title via the eShop before Nintendo got involved.