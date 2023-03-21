PAX East kicks off later this week on March 23 and if you're heading into the event, there'll be a chance to score some "cool collectible lapel pins" when you check in with your My Nintendo account.

Up for grabs is a Splatoon 3 pin as well as Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pin. Here's a look at both:





Apart form this, Nintendo VS is also running an on-site and online sweepstakes - where players could win a special custom-made gaming chair. As previously highlighted, online users can enter via My Nintendo.

Nintendo's booth at PAX East will also be hosting championships for Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You can learn more about this in our previous post. Unfortunately, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won't be present, with a Nintendo spokesperson confirming this last week.