Metroid Prime Remastered has been out for some time now and to celebrate, the My Nintendo webiste in the US is offering a special big pin set.

In this set, you'll get two rustless iron lapel pins inspired by the remaster. To obtain these pins, you'll need to be a My Nintendo member and have 800 Platinum Points saved up. Here's an official description, along with a look:

"A set of two rustless-iron lapel pins inspired by the Metroid Prime Remastered game are available to My Nintendo members. The game logo pin measures 3.5" x 1.77", and the Samus pin measures 3" x 2.9". Pin them to your hat, jacket, or other gear to show your fandom! This physical reward is available while supplies last."

