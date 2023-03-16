Metroid Prime Remastered has been out for some time now and to celebrate, the My Nintendo webiste in the US is offering a special big pin set.
In this set, you'll get two rustless iron lapel pins inspired by the remaster. To obtain these pins, you'll need to be a My Nintendo member and have 800 Platinum Points saved up. Here's an official description, along with a look:
"A set of two rustless-iron lapel pins inspired by the Metroid Prime Remastered game are available to My Nintendo members. The game logo pin measures 3.5" x 1.77", and the Samus pin measures 3" x 2.9". Pin them to your hat, jacket, or other gear to show your fandom! This physical reward is available while supplies last."
Will you be adding these pins to your Metroid collection? Comment below.
Comments (11)
I will... if I get the game.
Grabbed it earlier. Love the Samus pin. Also got another Splatoon bag to help ease the pain of the shipping fee.
I don't see it on the site?
Are they sold out already? Won’t add to cart.
sigh Clicking again and again on add to cart... nothing happens...
@Sequel https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/metroid-prime-remastered-big-pin-set/
I wish that they'd just sell the stuff, because I have no idea how to jump through all the hoops for platinum points.
I tried doing a bunch of crap to get a Mario pin set, and that one was already gone by the time I tried to get it.
Just got it so...there 's that.
Nintendo is fully supporting Prime’s success. I like the sign of this. Pin set, sweepstakes, icons, hoodies, we are getting everything Metroid Prime! Well done metroid fans, Nintendo cannot ignore us any longer! (Kidding. But congratulations everyone for pushing Prime to the moon!)
Nice! I ordered it.
@MikeJones Oredered, thanks!
Tap here to load 11 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...