Nintendo originally teased Metroid Fusion as one of the many games coming to the Switch Online GBA library in the near future and now it has confirmed it will be the first title to expand the service on 9th March. To reiterate, that's next week!

This entry in the Metroid series originally made its debut on the Game Boy Advance in 2002 here in the west. It's also been re-released on a number of occasions across Nintendo's other online services. This particular title has Samus (and players) evading the SA-X - an "unstoppable X mimicking Samus" - until they are eventually powerful enough to take it on.

Here's the full rundown from Nintendo, along with a look:

"In Metroid Fusion, interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran is attacked by an X parasite while exploring the mysterious planet SR388. This organism is not only deadly, but it can mimic the abilities of any creature it infects – including Samus herself! Saved from the brink thanks to an infusion of Metroid DNA, the X parasite’s only natural predator, she soon discovers that the parasite has spread to the research station orbiting SR388. Weakened and out of options, Samus must do whatever it takes to destroy the X threat before it’s too late.

"Embark on this critical mission alongside Samus and experience classic Metroid gameplay while exploring a massive research station teeming with hostile life forms. Collect power-ups – including favorites like Morph Ball and Screw Attack – uncover a multitude of secrets and experience the adventure that links Super Metroid™ to Metroid Dread. But be wary, because the dreadful SA-X, an unstoppable X parasite mimicking Samus, is on the loose … and it’s coming for you."

Nintendo also highlights how Metroid fans can now play the main Metroid series in order on Switch - from the original Metroid on NES through to the latest installment, Metroid Dread.

Beyond Metroid Fusion, Switch fans with access to the Game Boy Advance service can look forward to titles like Kirby & the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity and Golden Sun in the coming months.