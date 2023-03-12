At the end of last year the developer behind Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning announced it would be delaying the "long-awaited" Fatesworn expansion for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.
The decision behind this at the time was in order to meet the "high expectations" of players. It seems it's now finally arrived on the Switch eShop earlier this week. It will set you back $19.99 USD or your regional equivalent.
Here's a bit about this expansion, along with a look:
"Telogrus, God of Chaos, has emerged to claim his mortal kingdom and only you can challenge this risen god, Fateless One. Fatesworn offers a brand new storyline, a new environment, various new quests and missions, new Chaos Realm dungeons all over Amalur, a new gameplay mechanic, new weapons and armor, new enemies, and much more. It will raise the level cap to 50, and even features a new soundtrack by famous composer Grant Kirkhope. Fatesworn requires the base game Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning."
Will you be revisiting Kingdoms of Amalur on Switch to try out this latest expansion? Comment below.
[source nintendoeverything.com]
I wish they’d share the cost in the announcement.
Speaking of DLC, random aside but figured I’d mention it just in case someone can help…. But is the streets of rage 4 dlc only viewable through the in game? I can’t find an eshop page for it anywhere.
