At the end of last year the developer behind Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning announced it would be delaying the "long-awaited" Fatesworn expansion for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

The decision behind this at the time was in order to meet the "high expectations" of players. It seems it's now finally arrived on the Switch eShop earlier this week. It will set you back $19.99 USD or your regional equivalent.





Return to Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and continue the journey of the Fateless One with this along-awaited expansion – OUT NOW!#ReReckoning pic.twitter.com/OQVzlnOM4x Carry the Faelands in your pocket – with Fatesworn on #NintendoSwitch Return to Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and continue the journey of the Fateless One with this along-awaited expansion – OUT NOW! #KingdomsOfAmalur March 8, 2023

Here's a bit about this expansion, along with a look:

"Telogrus, God of Chaos, has emerged to claim his mortal kingdom and only you can challenge this risen god, Fateless One. Fatesworn offers a brand new storyline, a new environment, various new quests and missions, new Chaos Realm dungeons all over Amalur, a new gameplay mechanic, new weapons and armor, new enemies, and much more. It will raise the level cap to 50, and even features a new soundtrack by famous composer Grant Kirkhope. Fatesworn requires the base game Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning."

Will you be revisiting Kingdoms of Amalur on Switch to try out this latest expansion? Comment below.