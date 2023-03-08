Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Aurora Game Studio has developed one of the most unusual and unique point-and-click games we've seen for a while. Nefasto's Misadventure: Meeting Noeroze is launching on Switch on 24th March 2023, it's set inside a corrupt video game system, and it stars Nefasto — a piece of game data trying to escape said system.

The vibrant computer world of Nefasto's Misadventure: Meeting Noeroze blends colours and visual styles, and with tons of meta humour and fun video game references, Aurora Game Studio's project is a love letter and examination of video game development. And the key selling point for this point-and-click? You can jump! The game has been ion Steam's Early Access since December 2020, and the complete version will finally be coded and ready to go later this month.

You can pre-purchase the game on the eShop right now, and there's a 25% discount if you do before the game's launch in a few weeks. In the meantime, check out some screens and have a look at what's awaiting you in this corrupted video game system:

In this vibrant tribute to the point-and-click genre, play as Nefasto, a corrupted piece of game data, locked in a buggy console! The system is about to crash and your time is running out! Will you find a way out before you are permanently deleted from the program?

Adventure, action, puzzle, etc. Guide Nefasto through a strange and mind-blowing world as you solve challenging puzzles. Meet colorful looking and talking characters, fight wacky bosses and unlock one of the many endings before the clock runs out! Unique, offbeat, and surprising, Nefasto's Misadventure: Meeting Noeroze is an extravagant point-and-click full of humor and references. - There's meta humor in every conversation, in a world where the fourth wall is broken.

- Talk to colorful NPCs to progress through the game.

- Take on bosses who are busy corrupting the System and who clearly love their job!

- There are riddles to solve and obstacles to overcome with the help of various items or Binary Powers. Or a game guide. No judgment!

- Lots of events where the gameplay changes according to the whims of the Nefasto code.

- Multiple endings to unlock, the majority of which are Happy Endings for your console... But not for Nefasto!

- A point-and-click where you can jump. But act like it's nothing once you get to the tutorial.

Nice of Whispy Woods to make an appearance, there!

Publisher Pix'n Love Games will also be selling physical copies of the game over on its website — plus you can check out the Retrollector's Edition in this trailer.

What do you think of Nefasto's Misadventure: Meeting Noeroze? Have you tried the game out in Steam Early Access? Let us know.