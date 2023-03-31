We heard yesterday how indie developer Ultra Dolphin Revolution' was giving away 128 free download codes for its Wii U game Captain U, and it seems it's not alone...

Since Nintendo announced it would be extending the period to redeem codes on both the 3DS and Wii U, even more developers have joined in on the free giveaway fun. The developer behind the Silver Falls games has also got involved - offering 3DS & Wii U eShop codes to celebrate the upcoming Silver Falls Switch game.

pic.twitter.com/9So2lmvB1M NEW Download Tickets for 3DS Wii U eShop Silver Falls games to celebrate our upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Galaxy Bound Curse DX. LIMIT 1 ticket. DM and say the title you request. EARN a second ticket: Tweet @ us and @NintendoAmerica a photo of your installed Silver Falls games https://t.co/I98PhH69dl March 30, 2023

To get one of these older entries for free, all you have to do is direct message the developer on Twitter or Discord. You can also earn a second ticket by sharing a photo of your Silver Falls installation and tagging Nintendo in it. Quantities are "very limited", so get in on this while you can. Here are the games up for grabs:

Fellow indie dev Astrosaurus Games has also announced it's giving away 100s of free codes for the Wii U title Collateral Thinking (attached to the tweet below).

Now that the #eShop on #WiiU is closed and dead and gone, it means you can no longer buy Collateral Thinking for Wii U... but you CAN download it using one of the 100s of free codes below! The codes are good until April 3rd, so please share and enjoy! pic.twitter.com/jQpw2IpdpF March 30, 2023

If we hear about any other free code giveaways for the Wii U and 3DS eShops, we'll let you know. You'll be able to redeem codes on both eShops until 3rd April 2023. Keep in mind, purchases on both of these digital shops have now officially ended.