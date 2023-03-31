We heard yesterday how indie developer Ultra Dolphin Revolution' was giving away 128 free download codes for its Wii U game Captain U, and it seems it's not alone...
Since Nintendo announced it would be extending the period to redeem codes on both the 3DS and Wii U, even more developers have joined in on the free giveaway fun. The developer behind the Silver Falls games has also got involved - offering 3DS & Wii U eShop codes to celebrate the upcoming Silver Falls Switch game.
To get one of these older entries for free, all you have to do is direct message the developer on Twitter or Discord. You can also earn a second ticket by sharing a photo of your Silver Falls installation and tagging Nintendo in it. Quantities are "very limited", so get in on this while you can. Here are the games up for grabs:
- Silver Falls: White Inside Its Umbra
- Silver Falls: Ghouls Busters
- Silver Falls: Undertakers
- Silver Falls: Guardians and Metal Exterminators
- Silver Falls: 3 Down Stars
- Silver Falls: Gaiden
Fellow indie dev Astrosaurus Games has also announced it's giving away 100s of free codes for the Wii U title Collateral Thinking (attached to the tweet below).
If we hear about any other free code giveaways for the Wii U and 3DS eShops, we'll let you know. You'll be able to redeem codes on both eShops until 3rd April 2023. Keep in mind, purchases on both of these digital shops have now officially ended.