Update #3 [Sat 1st Apr, 2023 00:00 BST]: The final batch of codes is now available!





Once again, thank you to TaraBates for keeping us in the loop with the developer's tweets.

Update #2 [Thu 30th Mar, 2023 10:30 BST]: The second batch of codes is now live!

Update: Well, it seems like we opened the floodgates! Ultra Dolphin Revolution has confirmed that it's run out of codes for now, but fear not, the developer is going to try and get some more to give away to you lovely Wii U fans. (Thanks to Sunsy for the heads up!)





We honestly didn't anticipate the attention, we're just a small team making retro styled games and references that we enjoy. 😅



Also, make sure you check out Captain U's trailer if you're curious about the game (thanks for sharing, TaraBates).

Original article: Ultra Dolphin Revolution, an indie developer which has created a number of games that are currently exclusive to the Wii U eShop, is giving away 128 downloadable codes of its very last Wii U title, Captain U.

Despite the Wii U closing its doors earlier this week, you can still redeem download codes up until 3rd April, around 9:30am PT. As a result, Ultra Dolphin Revolution has decided to share its work with the world and is handing out codes for Captain U over on Twitter for both Europe and North America.

North American codes start here for five tweets, and European codes follow in the next five tweets. Some of the codes in the tweets may well have been redeemed already, so if you're interested in grabbing one, keep trying!

It's an incredible gesture, and another show of the community — both fans and devs — coming together to celebrate the Wii U and 3DS to share titles and memories that make these platforms unique.

Ultra Dolphin Revolution has ten games on the Wii U eShop, some of which are upgraded versions of their previous releases. Many of the titles are inspired by classic NES platformers in both gameplay and visual style. (Editor's note: we previously miscounted Ultra Dolphin Revolutions games on the Wii U eShop and have updated this article since)

As well as giving away codes for its game, Ultra Dolphin Revolution also commissioned an amazing piece of art to celebrate its titles on the Wii U. The piece by game artist and illustrator Sapphire Wong is nothing short of lovely.





Have you played Captain U? Will you miss the Wii U eShop now that it's gone for good?