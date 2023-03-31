Update #3 [Sat 1st Apr, 2023 00:00 BST]: The final batch of codes is now available!
Once again, thank you to TaraBates for keeping us in the loop with the developer's tweets.
Update #2 [Thu 30th Mar, 2023 10:30 BST]: The second batch of codes is now live!
Update: Well, it seems like we opened the floodgates! Ultra Dolphin Revolution has confirmed that it's run out of codes for now, but fear not, the developer is going to try and get some more to give away to you lovely Wii U fans. (Thanks to Sunsy for the heads up!)
Also, make sure you check out Captain U's trailer if you're curious about the game (thanks for sharing, TaraBates).
Original article: Ultra Dolphin Revolution, an indie developer which has created a number of games that are currently exclusive to the Wii U eShop, is giving away 128 downloadable codes of its very last Wii U title, Captain U.
Despite the Wii U closing its doors earlier this week, you can still redeem download codes up until 3rd April, around 9:30am PT. As a result, Ultra Dolphin Revolution has decided to share its work with the world and is handing out codes for Captain U over on Twitter for both Europe and North America.
North American codes start here for five tweets, and European codes follow in the next five tweets. Some of the codes in the tweets may well have been redeemed already, so if you're interested in grabbing one, keep trying!
It's an incredible gesture, and another show of the community — both fans and devs — coming together to celebrate the Wii U and 3DS to share titles and memories that make these platforms unique.
Ultra Dolphin Revolution has ten games on the Wii U eShop, some of which are upgraded versions of their previous releases. Many of the titles are inspired by classic NES platformers in both gameplay and visual style. (Editor's note: we previously miscounted Ultra Dolphin Revolutions games on the Wii U eShop and have updated this article since)
As well as giving away codes for its game, Ultra Dolphin Revolution also commissioned an amazing piece of art to celebrate its titles on the Wii U. The piece by game artist and illustrator Sapphire Wong is nothing short of lovely.
Have you played Captain U? Will you miss the Wii U eShop now that it's gone for good? Let us know in the comments.
Very cool of them
I got one. Very nice of them.
I would so play this if I had a Wii U. I seem to love all platformers.
@AlanaHagues I like that we meet like this. 😊 Sorry to bother you. I found a typo.
In the fifth paragraph it's Many not Man.
Hiya. I hope I'm helping.
Cool to see this. I was playing their game Space Hunted last night, and was wondering "how do they feel about this, they only made Wii U games, but nothing on Switch." I checked their Twitter, and found this giveaway.
I redeemed one of the codes, and a friend did too. Had some fun playing this one last night, while having fun getting a new game after the shutdown, lol.
I don't use Twitter anymore, but if Ultra Dolphin Revolution happens to read this, thank you for this giveaway as well as Space Hunted and Super Ultra Star Shooter. I've enjoyed both of those games too.
I mean, I will definitely miss the Wii U's eShop, and I did enjoy the system while it lasted. I am honestly glad its production ended early because of how fun Nintendo Switch is, as a system. I will remember my Wii U days fondly though.
@ibookboyuk @alanahagues
The same paragraph also says “many version”.
I grabbed all of their games a while back. This developer certainly has a knack for recreating the spirit and aesthetic of the early NES black box games. And I'm digging the commemorative art.
@ChHa I hope someday you wake up and realize how atrocious your take is.
@gaga64 @ibookboyuk I don't know whether I'm impressed by two typos in one paragraph or not 😅 thanks both! They're fixed
Seeing as codes are still valid this week, would it be okay to share a couple Wii U ones right here on some kind of "first-come-first-served" basis? Come to think of it, I still have them gathering dust since a 2016 Humble Bundle (but from what I've asked, they shouldn't expire until everything soon does). I thought about Reddit, but most of its denizens seem to be from the US. The games in question are Affordable Space Adventures and Shantae & the Pirate's Curse, in case someone's interested.
@ChHa At least they're trying. Young devs always start somewhere. Who knows maybe one day you'll buy a game from them.
I'll give them this, it looks better than any of Ninja Pig Studios' games.
@nhSnork I am absolutely interested. Slightly heartbroken about the eshop closing here and wanted to get as many games as possible on it.
@Vivianeat Even though they're simple NES-styled games, I do like how this developer came up with their own characters, hence the artwork. I really like this being someone who likes characters.
Even Captain U shows pixel art of some of them above the words Ultra Dolphin Revolution when starting up the game.
@McGruber here goes, then:
(EDIT: codes claimed, good to know they didn't go to waste in the end😄)
@nhSnork thank you so much but I am in NA. Please save for someone worthy!
@AlanaHagues Small update, Ultra Dolphin Revolution is going to share more codes later for those who missed it. Found this by checking their Twitter.
https://twitter.com/UltDolRev/status/1641457327671853056?s=20
Just thought I'd share this in event more are interested.
@Sunsy Oh that's great news! Thanks, I'll definitely add that in
@McGruber maybe they'll show up in this very section; I think I've taken the basic precautions against search bots stumbling upon the codes instead. Or do you think it would be better to make a forum topic? I haven't used NL forum before but if need be...
@AlanaHagues You're welcome. Hope this helps, best of luck to anyone trying to redeem a code.
@nhSnork Thank you so much!!! I’ve used the Shantae code you kindly provided. I’ll leave Affordable Space Adventures for someone else to claim as I was fortunate to pick that up before the store closed. I’ll remember your kindness and will endeavour to pay it back to the community some way in the future.
@Captain3DS glad it proved useful to you! Thanks for the heads-up, too, I'll edit the comment accordingly.
@AlanaHagues Just want to correct, they have 10 different games on the eShop.
They also shared a trailer for the game in anyone is interested.
https://twitter.com/UltDolRev/status/1593469047575715842
@nhSnork
got Affordable Space Adventure. Was on the fence whether or not I would buy this with my final Wii U eshop credit but ultimately decided not to. So I am very happy to be able correct my mistake now. Thanks a lot.
By the way I have been a quiet reader for years since the early 3DS/Wii U days, but I didn't want to just snatch the code without saying a word. So that finally made me register now
@gameover enjoy! I've been curious about the game for years myself, but ultimately never got a Wii U to redeem the code on in time.😅 At least this copy is in good hands now. Fingers crossed for a Switch port someday, though!
They shared the codes!
@AlanaHagues
https://twitter.com/UltDolRev/status/1641515806335836166
@TaraBates Fortunately I got my code and my friend got a code last night (checked their Twitter after playing their game Space Hunted, wanted to see their eShops thoughts as a Wii U only developer, basically right place at the right time).
Here's hoping more get it this time around. So far I had fun with the time I had playing it. Glad we're both keeping an eye on this.
@TaraBates Yay! Thank you for this (and for the other correction!)
Looks like I missed out, hope y’all enjoy enjoy! 😁
I only have buyer's remorse for not getting 50somethingHz Majora's Mask after all.
Too bad I wasn't able to get it even with the second batch!
@Zulzar, maybe you should do more research before you ignorantly judge them.
@AlanaHagues Final batch of codes!
https://twitter.com/UltDolRev/status/1641896653006295043
@TaraBates Don't tell work I was up late doing this But seriously, thank you!
@ibookboyuk you clearly have never even attempted to know what all goes into making a game.
@RasandeRose That's nice. More for everyone else. Personally, I'm obsessed with the game.
