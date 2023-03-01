Last week, Microsoft put pen to paper, announcing its 10-year commitment to bring the Call of Duty franchise to Nintendo platforms is now legally binding.

Microsoft president Brad Smith followed this up by mentioning how the tech giant would ensure the series works exactly as people expect on other platforms, and now Microsoft Gaming CEO and Xbox boss Phil Spencer has elaborated on this during an official 'Xbox On' interview.

The aim for Microsoft is to deliver the "best version" of Call of Duty possible across each platform, which will be the "same" experience in terms of content - similar to games like Minecraft. So there's no need to worry about exclusive content being restricted to a certain platform.

Phil Spencer: "We expect to hit a certain level of quality on all of those games...so that's our goal, and the same thing on PC and the same thing on Nintendo. So when we say available everywhere or not exclusive, we want to make absolutely the best version of Call of Duty on any of those platforms."

"...It's not about a skin on a gun, it's about a certain mode of the game, the same version will be available on all platforms. If you're a Minecraft player on PlayStation I don't think you feel like you have the lesser version...we want to make sure those players feel like they have a great experience on the platform they choose to play on."





February 28, 2023

How exactly Call of Duty will be delivered on Nintendo platforms remains unknown. Noticeably the deal references "Nintendo platforms", so there's no guarantee we'll see Activision's first-person shooter series up and running on the Switch any time soon.

Xbox also provides cloud gaming services, which could possibly be used to get a game like Call of Duty up and running on certain devices. The last Call of Duty games released on a Nintendo platform was Call of Duty: Ghosts in 2013.