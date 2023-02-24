Earlier this week, Microsoft officially locked in a deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for the next 10 years.

Microsoft president Brad Smith has now answered some questions regarding this new deal. While Smith admits he's "not the right person" to dive into a discussion about system architecture, he did go on to mention how the tech giant will ensure games like CoD "work exactly the way people would expect" – to a high technical standard – on Nintendo platforms and Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service.

Call of Duty has obviously become more technically demanding following the series' latest release on next-generation Xbox and PlayStation platforms. The 10-year deal never specifically mentioned Switch, but any recent entry in the CoD series on Nintendo's hybrid platform, including Warzone, would probably require some serious technical wizardry and is more likely to be in the "impossible port" category.

Of course, Microsoft has simply said it's entered a 10-year commitment to bring "Call of Duty to Nintendo" platforms in general - so perhaps new Nintendo hardware will help the cause. The Xbox ecosystem also has cloud gaming services which could potentially do the heavy lifting and can get games like CoD up and running on most modern devices.