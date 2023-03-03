Mario Movie Peach
Image: Nintendo / Illumination

We are gradually nearing the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and we are increasingly learning more about what to expect from this fresh take on the classic video game characters.

One of the film's most drastic changes appears to have come in the shape of Princess Peach. Formally the helpless damsel in distress of the early Mario games — being passively moved from castle to castle before being snatched from the jaws of defeat at the last minute — the film appears to be taking a very different approach.

This is a Peach that is balancing ruling a kingdom, fighting Bowser and riding a slick motorbike in the meantime. It doesn't look like we are going to be hearing any "help me, Marioooo" from her this time around.

In a recent issue of Total Film magazine, the film's directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, spoke about why they felt it was important to have this stronger version of the character appear in the film. Of course, there is still a damsel in distress archetype held in place by the movie's take on Luigi, and the directors cover that too in their response which you can find below (shared online via Comic Book):

It's Mario's goal to save his brother from Bowser's clutches. He has to go on this epic adventure to do that. So Luigi, who's a famously nervous, anxious character, finds himself in the worst possible predicament: having to survive interrogations with Bowser, and make it through that gauntlet.

[Peach is] the monarch who leads this kingdom of hapless, adorable Toads. We were thinking how strong that person would need to be to protect those people. All that informed the idea for Peach's character in our movie.

From what we have seen from the trailers so far, we are loving the changes that have been made to Peach — they seem fitting with a powerhouse actor like Anya Taylor-Joy behind the voice. The final trailer is set to premiere next week in a special Direct before the film releases (for most) at the start of April.

Are you excited to see the changes made to Princess Peach? Leave a comment to let us know.

[source gamesradar.com, via comicbook.com]