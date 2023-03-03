We are gradually nearing the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and we are increasingly learning more about what to expect from this fresh take on the classic video game characters.

One of the film's most drastic changes appears to have come in the shape of Princess Peach. Formally the helpless damsel in distress of the early Mario games — being passively moved from castle to castle before being snatched from the jaws of defeat at the last minute — the film appears to be taking a very different approach.

This is a Peach that is balancing ruling a kingdom, fighting Bowser and riding a slick motorbike in the meantime. It doesn't look like we are going to be hearing any "help me, Marioooo" from her this time around.