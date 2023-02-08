During the Direct broadcast today, Nintendo gave Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans an update on the latest wave of DLC.
Wave 4, arriving this Spring 2023, will contain the new course Yoshi's Island and also adds in the new (but old character) Birdo, who previously made an appearance in the GameCube release, Mario Kart: Double Dash!!.
Once again, this will be arriving this Spring - so stay tuned for more updates in the future.
Comments (29)
CHARACTERS!!!!
YES
I'm unironically now considering buying this just for Birdo.
Blimey I really didn’t expect a new character! Petey pirahna may have a chance.
Wait, Birdo wasn't playing before?
@HotGoomba Can't blame you. Only thing hotter than your avatar.
Day 1 Mk8 owners are like "I give up".
That Yoshi's Island track looks amazing. And I'm glad they are adding new characters in the game again.
Weird how they randomly added a character in the middle of the DLC waves for no reason at all and without even a hint of that happening again. Like... Does someone inside of Nintendo just really like Birdo and wanted her to be playable on MK or bust?
Was not expecting them to bring in characters, a great surprise for sure!
Now if you'll bring in the unequivocal best MK character next, I'd very much appreciate it
@Ryu_Niiyama I have the WiiU version, but the expansion pass made me upgrade. I did get the base game on a good sale though at least.
That track looks really cool
@BrianJL I still play both actually ( I prefer the gamepad) but it is crazy how much support this game has gotten.
We need Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Funky Kong, Cranky Kong and K. Rool.
About time they give us a new character in MK8 though I would had prefer Funky, Diddy, Shyguy, Pauline, Wart, Kamek, and Dixie over Birdo but oh well.
That track looks awesome!
Funky Kong where you at?!
I need all characters from every Kart game!
Stage looks great and if I were adding any one more character it'd have probably been Birdo (or maybe Dixie, possibly Ashley to open that floodgate) so I'm definitely happy with this.
all i want to know
is if Amsterdam Drift is in this wave
Great, now that there is the option available, i say more characters and Karts please!!
Yesss, that was so cool.
New characters is a massive announcement. I suspect we'll also see Petey Piranha and Funky Kong return. Fingers crossed for Pauline too.
I AM IN LOVE WITH THIS TRACK HELP IT LOOKS SO GOOD AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH <3
That track looks gorgeously cute! When it comes to retro tracks, I’m expecting Airship Fortress and Dino Dino Jungle to be in this next wave. The latter track is referenced in Coconut Mall.
Not only is it nice to see a new character but it’s also nice when you consider that Birdo was weirdly missing in the original roster despite making a cameo on a sign at Royal Raceway. I’m still not going to expect new content that’s not just tracks but I’ll always appreciate it.
Different colored birdos' yay!
The track looks great - way better than the last original one!
Birdo is a welcome addition but it is an odd choice. Hopefully more are added afterwards - even if it's just old characters in new outfits. Tour has plenty of those
NO WAY. NEW CHARACTERS!?
Man, I’m so pumped. The new course looks pretty fun too.
@Fizza Replace that image with Funky Kong, and we’ll be good.
Super nice new track
Man, I hope they also add in Pauline, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Funky Kong. And, if I'm lucky, maybe also K. Rool and Cranky... and also Captain Falcon. Come on! Nintendo! You have the Blue Falcon in this game and two F-Zero tracks, but no Captain Falcon?
