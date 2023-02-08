During the Direct broadcast today, Nintendo gave Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans an update on the latest wave of DLC.

Wave 4, arriving this Spring 2023, will contain the new course Yoshi's Island and also adds in the new (but old character) Birdo, who previously made an appearance in the GameCube release, Mario Kart: Double Dash!!.

Once again, this will be arriving this Spring - so stay tuned for more updates in the future.