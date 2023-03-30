Mario Kart Tour has revealed that Yoshi's Island — the brand new course that was added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass — is coming to mobile racing game. But something else has caught people's eye.
In the image of the new track, right behind the pipe, you can barely make out a racer in a kart. Zoom in, however, and you get a slightly better, if blurry, look at who that might be. And lo and behold, it's Poochy driving a kart.
Fans are understandably getting excited about this — many of the additions in Tour are often alternate costumes for characters. But Poochy would be brand new, and it would also be his Mario Kart debut. Joining with Yoshi's island just makes sense for the pooch, as he made his debut in Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island.
Of course, there's a flip side to this: if this really is playable Poochy, will he be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? We already know that five more characters are being added through the Booster Course Pass and that Birdo was introduced with Wave 4 alongside Yoshi's Island. We'd love to see Poochy become playable.
The one thing we do know about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's empty roster spots is that they will be filled by "returning characters", which probably means Nintendo will be digging through the Mario Kart archives. Does that mean new characters added to Tour, too? We'll have to wait and see.
Do you think Poochy is barking his way to Mario Kart Tour? Would you like to see him take to the races in MK8D? let us know.
[source twitter.com]
Comments (14)
Wow, I did not see that one coming.
Ok, so… Poochy can drive!?
I loved collecting Poochy Pups in Yoshi's Crafted world!
Although i don't play Mario Kart Tour, i'm happy
for the people excited for this.
Poochy is coming to the Mario Kart Tour. Incredible. Why not in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?
Aww adorable 🥰
better than doing a pink gold baby luigi I guess. I wish Nintendo took more obscure Mario characters. I mean, it's perfect for a gatcha game.
Although. yes, Poochy driving would be adorable. Hoping they appear on the Mario Kart 8 DLC.
Edit: I always forget that Mario Kart Tour is not a gatcha game now. Point still stands, just change gatcha for "live service mobile phone game".
"The one thing we do know about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's empty roster spots is that they will be filled by "returning characters", which probably means Nintendo will be digging through the Mario Kart archives."
Mario Kart Tour is a mainline entry in the series, so if Poochy appears there first, they can definitely add him to MK8D!
New characters are added to Tour all the time. It wouldn't surprise me if Poochy was added. It would be kool to see him/her in Deluxe8, but that would be a stretch, especially considering the perfect time to add Poochy was along with the fruit cup. But let's wait and see.
As I thought it said Mario kart 8 ):
Guess he didn't die on the way back to his home planet.
That's the joke.
@conditionals *** *** is that a *** Simpsons reference!?!?! O_O
if he is playable then I hope they just give him wheels
Oh my ***** God.
Don't get my hopes up for playable Poochy in MK8D, I can't handle him AND Kamek not making it in now!! 😫
