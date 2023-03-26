Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

LEGO thrives off crossovers nowadays, so what are the chances we'll see something like the Batmobile or X-Wing in the upcoming racing game LEGO 2K Drive? During a recent chat with Wccftech, the game's creative director Brian Silva was asked this exact question.

Although nothing was outright confirmed, Silva did mention how "anything" was possible in the world of LEGO:

“We'll have to wait and see, I'm not sure. *Laughs.* Anything is possible in Lego.”

The immediate focus will be on LEGO 2K Drive's own original world, which is powered by the Unreal Engine. Silva added how the main single-player story mode will take players an average of 15 hours to work through.

In the same interview, it was mentioned how the game would feature in-game and real-world money transactions.