Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Kingdom Eighties: Summer of Greed is the newest entry in the Kingdom micro-strategy series. Teased last year, publisher Raw Fury has now revealed that the game will be coming to consoles — including Switch — sometime in 2023.

Developed by Fury Studios, Kingdom Eighties is a fair bit different from other games in the Kingdom series. Donning a neon eighties vibe and a retro aesthetic, complete with catchy synth tunes, Kingdom Eighties is a standalone title and a love letter to summer camp, Saturday morning cartoons, and the best movies of the decade.

As The Leader, a camp counsellor, you need to protect your friends and family from the Greed, a mysterious race of creatures who are after the Crown of the Creation. New friends (units) like the Champ, Tinkerer, and Wiz are all inspired by '80s TV and movie characters and tropes.

Here's some more info on the game from Raw Fury:

Kingdom Eighties is a love letter to the nostalgic days of summer camps, riding bikes, and sitting around in your pajamas on a Saturday morning in front of the TV. You play as the Leader, a young camp counselor who must protect the town from the relentless attacks of the mysterious Greed. The neighborhood kids will be at your side, and you’ll also find some new friends along the way: The Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz will lend you their skills and support in battle.

Key Features:

- A Kingdom Game for All: Kingdom Eighties adds a new storytelling approach that builds on the series’ well-known mechanics. Recruit neighborhood kids, assign them roles as builders or soldiers, and expand your territory while uncovering the secrets of your family lineage, the Greed, and the Crown of Creation.

- Stronger Together: You don't have to ride alone in this story of four unlikely heroes and their friendship. The Champ, the Tinkerer and the Wiz will join your band and offer a variety of strategies to discover with their unique abilities.

- Hit the Streets in Style: Travel to new locations never before seen in a Kingdom game, crafted with the series’ distinctive pixel-art magic. Find fresh wheels at the skateboard park, visit the shops on Main Street, and free the New Lands Mall from the Greed.

Kingdon Eighties: Summer of Greed launches on Switch later this year. Will you be travelling back in time to take on the Greed? Let us know in the comments.