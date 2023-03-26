Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories really caught our eye earlier this month with its lovely green Game Boy-style visuals and weird, wonderful characters. So we knew we had to get our hands on it at PAX East.

And that's exactly what we did. The lovely Zion and Austin, who are both representing us at the event, headed over to XSEED Games' booth to have a look at this narrative mystery adventure. We've got some hands-on gameplay to show you, as well as our early thoughts and impressions on this bittersweet, melon-choly journey.

Here's the premise from the publisher's website:

"What power a single melon holds! When Cantaloupe goes missing, melon factory employee Honeydew ducks out of their shift at Eglantine Industries to head to Hog Town, where melons are outlawed and corruption abounds. As Honeydew’s search begins, an array of intertwining mysteries begin to unfold in the brand-new story-exploration game Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories. Is the Cavity Crew a true threat? Is Kitten King the cause of all this? Honeydew will need to comb every inch of the green-tinted pixelated world, their every step accompanied by the beats of the jazzy lo-fi soundtrack, to save the day in this monochromatic mystery packed with eccentric personalities. Who knew so much trouble could come from just a single melon?"

Why not get a feel for the vibes with this soundtrack preview on YouTube — but make sure you check out our thoughts in the video up top first!