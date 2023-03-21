Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher XSEED Games is bringing the adorable-looking Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories to Switch on 6th April 2023, and it looks like a long-lost Game Boy game.

Developed by Froach Club as a sequel to its 2012 itch.io title, Melon Journey, your adventure takes place in a small, cosy village known as Hog Town, where melons are illegal — yes, melons. As the bunny Honeydew, you get caught up in the town's mysteries, quirky characters, and strange events while you search for your missing best friend.

With help from developer Poppy Works, Froach Club's upcoming release will also contain its predecessor and boasts a huge soundtrack of over 90 songs. It's just the right balance of cosy and weird, and that Game Boy aesthetic, with the green and black screen and pixel art, makes us feel all nostalgic.

Here's some more info on the game from XSEED:

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories puts you in the shoes of Honeydew, a bunny headband-wearing employee of a melon soda factory who's on a mission to find her recently missing best friend. But is it really that safe traveling to a town where melon possession can land you in the slammer? And why is there a hamster so preoccupied with sneaking into the Kitten King's castle?



Uncover the mystery in this latest story-exploration game from developer Froach Club. Explore a charming, pixelated world - filled to the brim with eccentric characters, criminals, and a plot as weird as it is cute.



Mystery at Every Turn

Comb every inch of Hog Town to collect clues, trail shady characters, and sneak your way through the seedy underworld, using your keen observational skills and quick wit to piece together the whole picture before it’s too late.



Silly Characters with Intricate Backstories

While looking for your missing friend, you’ll encounter dozens of curious creatures with unique personalities and sometimes tragic backstories, adding additional mysteries for completionists to unravel.



Jazzy Lo-Fi Soundtrack

While you’re on the case, enjoy more than 90 different electronic and jazz-inspired tracks from composer markeryjane.



Gorgeous Retro-Style Graphics

The green-tinted, monochrome world is filled with loving detail, a nostalgic ode to the classic handheld generation with plenty of modern twists.

XSEED Games is bringing the game to PAX East 2023 this weekend, so if you happen to be at the show in Boston and you like what you see, go and check it out.

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories launches on the Switch eShop on 6th April 2023 for GBP 12.49 / $14.99 USD. Think this game is one in a melon? Let us know down below.