Good Smile Company has announced that its range of Undertale Nendoroid figures is growing as The Human will enter the fray later on this year.

The figure comes with an "Expressionless face" Face Plate and a number of optional parts including a SOUL heart, Flowey and a special hand so that the figure can hold onto the upcoming Toriel Nendoroid when it is released — how adorable!

Pre-orders for The Human figure are now open on the official Good Smile site priced at $42.99. These pre-orders will close on 11th May, with the figure expected to ship in Q4 2023.

Check out the following images from Good Smile for a closer look at the Nendoroid:

The Human joins sans, Papyrus and Undyne in the Good Smile Undertale range, all of which can still be purchased if you want to start your collection off with a bang.

Will you be picking up the latest Undertale Nendoroid? Let us know in the comments.